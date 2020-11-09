 Skip to main content
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday morning house fire in Roanoke
Anne Marie Lawhorn.jpg

Anne Marie Lawhorn.

 Courtesy Roanoke jail

A Roanoke woman has been arrested and charged with arson of an occupied building in connection to a house fire on the 2400 block of Baker Ave. SW Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

The agency said on Monday morning that Anne Marie Lawhorn, 46, was arrested by the Roanoke Police Department at the scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS said she was identified as a suspect by the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office.

While no injuries were reported, the fire led to the displacement of four adults and a child.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the incident at 7:54 a.m. Sunday and found a wood frame house engulfed in flames. All residents were accounted for, except for a family cat, Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a prior Facebook post.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

