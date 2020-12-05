talk of the day

Scene from 'Elf' comes to life

BOSTON — Just like a real-life movie, the story of Buddy the Elf meeting his biological father has come to life, just in time for the holidays.

Doug Henning wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore in “Elf” while meeting his father face to face for the first time last week at Boston's Logan Airport. He even broke into the same awkward song from the 2003 movie — sample lyrics: “I’m here, with my dad. And we never met, and he wants me to sing him a song!”

“When he came out of the airport, he probably thought I was a lunatic,” Henning, 43, of Eliot, Maine, told Boston.com. “It was a really good way to break the ice.”

His biological father didn't get the joke because he hadn't seen the movie, which is about a man raised at the North Pole who meets his dad for the first time. But that didn't stop him from giving his son a big hug.

Henning said he was raised by “amazing” adoptive parents but he was excited when cousins he met through ancestry.com helped to put him in touch with his biological father. Just like the movie, the father didn't know about his son.

The two met on Zoom and Henning's dad was able to fly to Boston for Thanksgiving.

Henning said he was inspired to dress as the character from “Elf” after watching the movie before the meetup. Henning said his father gained a son and became a grandfather. Henning is the first of the father's children to become a parent.

"Alabama Snake" to tell story of snake-handling preacher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A movie premiering on HBO Max will tell the story of an Alabama preacher who went to prison after being convicted of trying to kill his wife with a snake nearly three decades ago.

“Alabama Snake,” which will begin showing Wednesday on the service, is about Glenn Summerford, 76, who is imprisoned at Bullock County Correctional Facility after being convicted of trying to murder Darlene Summerford, who recovered and testified against him at trial.

Summerford once pastored the snake-handling Church of Jesus With Signs Following in Scottsboro. His wife was bitten twice on the hand by a snake in 1991 and later told jurors that her husband forced her to stick her hand inside a cage of snakes.

″He took a pipe and hit the cages real hard so the snakes got real mad and then grabbed me by the hair and said he would push my face in if I didn’t stick my hand in there,″ she testified. ″He said I had to die because he wanted to marry another woman."

Summerford had accused her of having an affair with another preacher, a claim the woman denied.

Sentenced to 129 years in prison, Summerford was denied parole in June but could be released as early as February, Department of Corrections records show. He was convicted of escape in 2004 after briefly slipping away from a work crew.