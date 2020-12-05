CASEY: First Amendment Sanctuary — or candidate for the Darwin Awards?

You may be familiar with the Darwin Awards and anecdotes illustrating that dubious honor’s charming concept. My fav is the one about the genius fisherman and his golden retriever. With the guy’s jeep, they drove far out onto a frozen lake one bitterly cold day in January.

The ice was so thick it would have taken hours to drill through. The angler had a bright idea, though — a stick of dynamite. He lighted that sucker and heaved it like a quarterback hurling a “hail Mary” pass.

Naturally, the dog thought they were playing fetch, and it made a beeline for the explosive. Fido grabbed it in his teeth and happily bounded back toward its owner as the fuse burned down. That’s when our hero realized his blunder.

“No! No!” the fisherman shrieked at the pooch, waving his arms frantically. The confused dog perceived its master as angry. So Fido dived under the Jeep, still gripping the dynamite in his jaw. The last glimpse anyone caught of them came a split second before a ground-shaking “BOOM!”

That’s not precisely what happened in Campbell County Tuesday night. But there was indeed an explosion of news. It occurred after the board of supervisors unanimously declared Lynchburg’s southern neighbor a “First Amendment Sanctuary.”