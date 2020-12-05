CASEY: First Amendment Sanctuary — or candidate for the Darwin Awards?

You may be familiar with the Darwin Awards and anecdotes illustrating that dubious honor’s charming concept. My fav is the one about the genius fisherman and his golden retriever. With the guy’s jeep, they drove far out onto a frozen lake one bitterly cold day in January.
The ice was so thick it would have taken hours to drill through. The angler had a bright idea, though — a stick of dynamite. He lighted that sucker and heaved it like a quarterback hurling a “hail Mary” pass.
Naturally, the dog thought they were playing fetch, and it made a beeline for the explosive. Fido grabbed it in his teeth and happily bounded back toward its owner as the fuse burned down. That’s when our hero realized his blunder.
“No! No!” the fisherman shrieked at the pooch, waving his arms frantically. The confused dog perceived its master as angry. So Fido dived under the Jeep, still gripping the dynamite in his jaw. The last glimpse anyone caught of them came a split second before a ground-shaking “BOOM!”
That’s not precisely what happened in Campbell County Tuesday night. But there was indeed an explosion of news. It occurred after the board of supervisors unanimously declared Lynchburg’s southern neighbor a “First Amendment Sanctuary.”
It’s the first locality in Virginia to adopt such a measure, but it may not be the last.
If you recall, governing boards across the commonwealth adopted “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions in 2019. The movement began in Carroll County that June and moved across the commonwealth like a wave. Proponents characterized it as a warning to lawmakers in Richmond against enacting gun control laws.
This one’s a reaction to Gov. Ralph Northam’s pre-Thanksgiving executive order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, said Campbell County Supervisor Matt Cline.
The governor limited public gatherings in the commonwealth to 25 people or fewer. He also expanded Virginia’s mask mandate to include children age 6 or older, and prohibited restaurants from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.
Cline said the media has unfairly “spun” the board’s vote as an anti-masking resolution.
It “is not anti-mask,” Cline added. “There’s been a lot of misreporting what this resolution is and what it isn’t.” He sent me a copy.
The resolution states Northam’s executive order violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, as well as and Articles 1 and 12 of the Virginia Constitution.
“It violates the business owner’s right to commerce,” Cline said. “He has a First Amendment right for people to assemble at his business.” No such numerical assembly limits or edicts on social distancing, masks or alcohol sales, are mentioned in either constitution. Cline cited a restaurant owner whose revenues have declined 70% during the pandemic.
One part of the resolution states the intent is that “no Campbell County funds will be used to restrict the First Amendment and other clearly established rights of the People of Campbell County, and that no County funds shall be expended to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights.”
Another part says, “No Campbell County employees, government funds, resources, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or offices may be used for the purpose of enforcing laws that unconstitutionally infringe on the Bill of Rights and other clearly established rights of the People.”
Cline told me he does not oppose people wearing masks. He believes good social distancing practices are a smart idea, especially for those who are in a high risk category. But the governor’s orders have not been enacted by the Virginia’s legislature. And those infringe on constitutional rights of the people, he said.
I’ve seen no signs — yet — that other area localities are considering “First Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions the way they did with the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” stuff.
“We hadn’t heard about [what happened in Campbell County] until reading of it in the newspaper,” said David Radford, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “We haven’t talked about it, or received any phone calls from any group.”
The resolution is interesting for a couple of reasons.
First, consider what happened shortly after scores of Virginia localities proclaimed themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” That kind of blew up in their faces — because the Virginia General Assembly shortly thereafter enacted gun control.
Second, compared to some other states, Virginia has been pretty successful at stanching COVID-19 infections.
That’s reflected in statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. One is the average daily number of cases in the past week. Among 50 states, Virginia ranks fourth lowest, with 28.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. The national average for states was 53.
According to the CDC, the state with the highest rate is South Dakota. It’s the average daily COVID-19 infection rate over the past week stand at 116.7 — more than four times Virginia’s.
South Dakota Gov. Krsiti Noem is among U.S. governors who have declined to mandate mask wearing, social distancing or limits on peaceable assembly — although she has advised and encouraged citizens to do so follow CDC guidelines. But that’s up to them.
If Campbell County’s “First Amendment Sanctuary” takes off like the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution did in 2019, will Virginia wind up like South Dakota has with COVID? At the least, it seems like a possibility. And that would be the wrong direction.
Kind of like Fido, as he ran back toward his master, with that lighted stick of dynamite in his mouth — just before the bomb exploded and the lake swallowed all.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.
