Oen: An 'F' in virus math

After four years of Trump, I suspect deception in everything the conservatives say or do. Trump has normalized lies and deception, called our heroes losers and suckers, mainstreamed hate and racism and division among us, allowed the pandemic to devour us, and twisted data from government agencies to his own benefit. He sets the example for all conservatives and has never admitted that he was wrong.
Under the near-constant assault from the Trump regime and its de facto propaganda wing, Fox News, one may think the Republicans have conducted a war on truth, reality, science, and even mathematics. It’s hard to spin math, but easy to falsify it to suit one’s own agenda, which brings me to a case in point.
Robert Shaffer’s letter of Nov.12, “Another Way To Look At The Numbers” is correct only in its title. It’s different all right, and also 100% wrong. I call his ‘way’ Fake Facts or Republican Data or just mathematical chicanery. If the NBA’s 7-foot 2-inch defenseman Dikembe Mutombo was a math teacher, he would swat that bunk out of mid-air and wave a big, scolding finger that says Mr. Shaffer needs to wake up a lot earlier and pack a bigger lunch if he wants to score points around here.
Using data from the Oct. 20 Roanoke Times and the online figure of 8.65 million for Virginia’s current population, Mr. Shaffer’s numbers are found to be rife with errors. The data published in the Roanoke Times on Oct. 20 were: 166,828 COVID-19 infections, 11,882 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 3,457 COVID-19 deaths. Using the figure of 8.65 million for the population of Virginia (available online at statchatva.org), the percentage of our population infected by COVID-19 is 1.93%. Yet Mr. Shaffer inexplicably calculated it at 1.15%. His number is only 59.6% of the correct answer. People, people, people this isn’t matrix algebra, it’s 8th Grade arithmetic. When one gets 40% of the questions on a test wrong, one earns a solid ‘F.’ Your only hope in such a case is that the teacher grades on a curve and the rest of the class is more stunningly daft than yourself. And that was his best score on these three computations.
Allow me to walk you through the calculation for the percentage of deaths. Divide 3,457 into 8.65 million. The answer is .0003996. We round that off to .0004 and multiply by 100 to get the percentage, which is .04%. That’s the number of Virginians who have died of COVID-19 up to Oct.20. It doesn’t sound like much but it is 100 times the number Mr.Shaffer offered to the readers of the RT, which was .0004. That’s what we call off by two orders of magnitude in an engineering sense and shows no precision whatsoever. It does show that he started with the same data, he just got lost in finding the percentage. His number for COVID-19 hospitalizations is even more faulty, off by 2.37 orders of magnitude.
So is he really so badly math-challenged or is there deception involved in all this?
I think the answer to that can be found in his summation that, “we have all suffered because of it,” citing what he claimed were insignificant numbers of Virginians affected. I think he missed the point entirely. This monster we’re fighting is a deadly, incurable virus, and some survivors have long-lasting complications. It’s a killer. You can’t flout the rules and smack-talk this virus. There are sensible precautions we can take to reduce our risk, and we all know what they are, and yet some believe that their business or personal freedoms are more important than life. Survivors aren’t exactly rushing out for death’s head COVID tattoos and taunting the virus—except for maybe one. We have a President who puts business and his own greed and narcissism above the lives of the American people. He’s not a leader, he’s a large part of the problem.
Here’s a new way to look at the numbers: as of Nov.27, 2.66% of Virginians are infected with COVID-19, 6.3% of those infected are hospitalized, and 27.95% of those hospitalized for it are dead. All of the numbers are increasing daily.
Our enemies around the world are closely watching how Trump has exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic, hurt our economy, and driven a wedge between our people: dragons watching an eagle falter and stumble…or more like a hawk watching a little loudmouthed, orange-crested tweeter, waiting for it to emerge from its bunker. Will exercising our freedoms and one sorry and disgraceful leader prove to be our ultimate undoing? They’re watching us, noting our vulnerabilities. He golfs as we die. Morituri te salutamus.
Oen is a resident of Montgomery County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!