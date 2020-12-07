Oen: An 'F' in virus math

After four years of Trump, I suspect deception in everything the conservatives say or do. Trump has normalized lies and deception, called our heroes losers and suckers, mainstreamed hate and racism and division among us, allowed the pandemic to devour us, and twisted data from government agencies to his own benefit. He sets the example for all conservatives and has never admitted that he was wrong.

Under the near-constant assault from the Trump regime and its de facto propaganda wing, Fox News, one may think the Republicans have conducted a war on truth, reality, science, and even mathematics. It’s hard to spin math, but easy to falsify it to suit one’s own agenda, which brings me to a case in point.

Robert Shaffer’s letter of Nov.12, “Another Way To Look At The Numbers” is correct only in its title. It’s different all right, and also 100% wrong. I call his ‘way’ Fake Facts or Republican Data or just mathematical chicanery. If the NBA’s 7-foot 2-inch defenseman Dikembe Mutombo was a math teacher, he would swat that bunk out of mid-air and wave a big, scolding finger that says Mr. Shaffer needs to wake up a lot earlier and pack a bigger lunch if he wants to score points around here.