Dadline: A family's best-of list from a worst-ever year

So, who’s ready to look back at all the great things that happened in 2020!
Usually at this time of the year, tired newspaper scribes are emptying their notebooks for all sorts of “best of” lists, which are time-honored recaps of a year’s highlights while also serving as a way to fill the paper when there’s no news happening and reporters need something to do.
But pulling together a best-of list from one of the worst years of our lifetimes almost requires a measure of delusional imagination. Which is why I’m the guy for such a task.
Let’s be honest, 2020 stunk like the Tupperware of refried bean dip that sat in the back of the fridge for four months. What kind of best-of list could be derived from such a terrible year?
Best toilet paper alternatives?
Best middle school softball game of the year, had it actually been played?
Top 100 home crafts projects for kids using egg cartons, glitter and dental floss?
Best home-baked loaves of bread that came out of the oven looking like Dr. Anthony Fauci?
It’s not easy finding much fun stuff from a year when most social interactions came via internet video platforms and small talk with the ClickList dude at Kroger. But it can be done.
Those of us who stayed healthy could be thankful, because hundreds of families in the Roanoke and New River valleys lost loved ones to COVID-19, a sickness most of us knew nothing about at this time a year ago.
Seeing children lose graduations, sports seasons, proms and other childhood rites of passage was devastating for many of us, but keeping kids healthy through the pandemic and ensuring they did not transmit viruses to others were paramount goals for 2020.
I was thinking back on Christmas gifts from last year, which included tickets for plays that never happened, and gift certificates for restaurants that closed up for much of the year. I recalled plans for a vacation to visit friends that had to be scrapped. Suddenly, I didn’t feel like making plans for the new year.
But as bad as things were, my family did things in 2020 that we’ll cherish. During the first months of the pandemic in the spring and summer, my wife kept a journal of games we played, hikes we took, meals we cooked and other things we did as a family. We’ll want to remember all of this someday when this is over, we thought. Boy, those early days of coronavirus seem so innocent now!
We managed to travel, while maintaining physical distance from other people. We spent a week in a Virginia State Parks cabin near the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. In September, while my daughter was doing all schooling online, we made a last-minute call to visit friends near a different beach. Where there’s high-speed internet, there’s school. We had a lovely trip.
We moved our basketball hoop to the front curb and played H-O-R-S-E and “around the world” and other ball games. We took batting practice at the ballfield with friends on the weekends. We read books, played board games and got takeout from as many locally owned restaurants as we could support.
We hooked up a projector to our laptop and watched movies in our backyard during the summer.
During the holidays, we drove around and looked at Christmas decorations, walked the Drumstick Dash route on Thanksgiving (minus 12,000 of our closest friends) and visited Illuminights at Explore Park. My daughter taught herself to hand-sew purses, and she painted pictures.
In short, much of the stuff we did would’ve made the best-of lists in any other non-pandemic year. That’s a pretty good accomplishment. We did so many things together as a family, stayed healthy and didn’t go crazy. At least not too crazy.
Here is to a better, brighter and healthier 2021.