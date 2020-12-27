Dadline: A Roanoke family's best-of list from a worst-ever year

Those of us who stayed healthy could be thankful, because hundreds of families in the Roanoke and New River valleys lost loved ones to COVID-19, a sickness most of us knew nothing about at this time a year ago.

Seeing children lose graduations, sports seasons, proms and other childhood rites of passage was devastating for many of us, but keeping kids healthy through the pandemic and ensuring they did not transmit viruses to others were paramount goals for 2020.

I was thinking back on Christmas gifts from last year, which included tickets for plays that never happened, and gift certificates for restaurants that closed up for much of the year. I recalled plans for a vacation to visit friends that had to be scrapped. Suddenly, I didn’t feel like making plans for the new year.

But as bad as things were, my family did things in 2020 that we’ll cherish. During the first months of the pandemic in the spring and summer, my wife kept a journal of games we played, hikes we took, meals we cooked and other things we did as a family. We’ll want to remember all of this someday when this is over, we thought. Boy, those early days of coronavirus seem so innocent now!