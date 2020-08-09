If Fairfax County had as many COVID-19 cases as Galax, 8 times as many people there would have died

Measured on a per capita basis, Galax, population about 6,500 and slipping, by far, would be the epicenter of COVID-19 in Virginia.

It has lost more of its residents to the coronavirus than elsewhere in Virginia.

As of Sunday, 347 of its residents have tested positive. Two of its nursing homes have dealt with widespread infections. And so far, 24 people have died, a count that rose again by two this past week.

Sparsely populated Galax’s actual numbers look puny when measured against densely populated Fairfax County that has had 16,376 infections and 529 deaths.

But Galax dwarfs Fairfax based on rates calculated per 100,000 population, a figure that indicates prevalence of disease.

If Fairfax County had the same rates as Galax, five times as many people living in the Northern Virginia locality would have become infected and eight times as many would have died.

Galax and surrounding Carroll County have been struggling to contain infections for more than a month. Both localities fall within the Mount Rogers Health District, which is to the south and west of the New River Valley.

Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the district’s population manager, said when the numbers first started rising in June, the cases were mostly linked to nursing homes and large family gatherings.

“At this point, it’s really just general community spread,” she said. “It’s not like there has been four outbreaks and everybody has gotten it from that. It’s more like you might get it from a coworker or a household member or somebody you had close contact with. So it’s just sort of spreading person to person.”