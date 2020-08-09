If Fairfax County had as many COVID-19 cases as Galax, 8 times as many people there would have died

Measured on a per capita basis, Galax, population about 6,500 and slipping, by far, would be the epicenter of COVID-19 in Virginia.
It has lost more of its residents to the coronavirus than elsewhere in Virginia.
As of Sunday, 347 of its residents have tested positive. Two of its nursing homes have dealt with widespread infections. And so far, 24 people have died, a count that rose again by two this past week.
Sparsely populated Galax’s actual numbers look puny when measured against densely populated Fairfax County that has had 16,376 infections and 529 deaths.
But Galax dwarfs Fairfax based on rates calculated per 100,000 population, a figure that indicates prevalence of disease.
If Fairfax County had the same rates as Galax, five times as many people living in the Northern Virginia locality would have become infected and eight times as many would have died.
Galax and surrounding Carroll County have been struggling to contain infections for more than a month. Both localities fall within the Mount Rogers Health District, which is to the south and west of the New River Valley.
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the district’s population manager, said when the numbers first started rising in June, the cases were mostly linked to nursing homes and large family gatherings.
“At this point, it’s really just general community spread,” she said. “It’s not like there has been four outbreaks and everybody has gotten it from that. It’s more like you might get it from a coworker or a household member or somebody you had close contact with. So it’s just sort of spreading person to person.”
The health district’s cases cut across all age groups, including 59 in children younger than 10. The most heavily represented age group is people in their 20s, followed evenly by those in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
“We know the majority of the deaths in the Mount Rogers District is similar to other health districts, and is unfortunately among the elderly,” Forbes Hubbard said.
Of the 1,427 cases in the Mount Rogers district, 1,038 are in whites, 261 in Latinos, 41 in Blacks, three in Asian or Pacific Islanders, four in two or more races, one in a Native American, seven in other races and 73 in people of which race and ethnicity are not known.
Gov. Ralph Northam said during his news briefing Wednesday that he is monitoring the uptick in cases in the western part of the state, and is encouraging more community testing, contact tracing and public service announcements so people know the numbers are trending up in their communities.
“Presently, our hospital capacity is still where we would like it to be,” he said.
The Virginia Department of Health does not provide detailed information on hospitals by health districts, reporting only the number of beds by the five health regions.
Forbes Hubbard said she did not know how the case counts were affecting local hospitals.
Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax and Wythe County Community Hospital are owned by Lifepoint Health. No one from the health system was available last week for an interview.
Wythe CEO Joseph Wilkins emailed a statement in which he wrote they closely monitor the prevalence of the virus and build their emergency operations plan.
“Capacity is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly, but our team is continuously monitoring operational capacity measures, including patient admissions and discharges, to ensure we are well-coordinated in meeting the varied — and vital — health needs of patients in our community,” he wrote. “While we cannot speculate on what could happen over the coming weeks and months, we can assure our community that we are working hard to plan for many scenarios and adapt our hospital operations to safely care for our patients during this evolving pandemic.”
The health district stretches to the south and west of the New River Valley.
The westernmost part includes Washington County and Bristol. At the start of July, when Virginia lifted restrictions on indoor dining and allowed larger groups, Bristol had logged just four cases of COVID-19. In recent weeks its numbers are surging, going from 59 at the start of August to 78 on Sunday.
In Washington County cases also have risen from 64 on July 1 to 181 on Aug. 1, and then to 229 a week later.
Forbes Hubbard said those localities are tracking with Tennessee’s sharp rise.
Ballad Health, which provides health care to much of western Virginia, was seeing fewer than 100 cases a week throughout its 21 county service area, until late June. Very few people were sick enough to require admission.
Now Ballad has nearly 100 patients each day in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 20 or so with symptoms waiting on lab results.
Ballad had 1,807 cases in its region during the week ending Aug. 1.
Ballad has shifted staff and services to increase capacity for caring for COVID-19 patients and, according to predictive modeling the rate of new cases is trending near the worst-case scenario line.
The health system is holding weekly news conferences and putting out daily scorecards to help people understand how quickly the disease is spreading.
Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer, said it took a little longer for the disease to arrive in rural places.
“As COVID has come into the community now, if we don’t have all the measures in place continually — the wearing the mask, the washing of the hands, the distancing — that’s when you are going to see rapid increases in cases. And that’s what we are seeing,” Swift said. “It took a little longer to get here based on our geography and how spread out we can be. But now that it is here, it can spread just as rapidly as any metro city.”
Ballad’s executives a few weeks ago asked elected officials in its Tennessee counties to enact mask mandates. While Northam has ordered wearing face coverings for indoor public spaces in Virginia, Tennessee does not have a statewide mandate.
It is hoping the face coverings will slow the spread.
“The message we are trying to get across is there is no zero-risk environment anymore. There is a risk any time you walk out your front door of your home. All we can do is have safer barriers,” Forbes Hubbard said.
“It’s kind of a broken record. But we really want people to wear their masks. We really want people to social distance. We’re all still safer at home. Avoid large gatherings. But wear your mask when you are going out in public,” she said.
