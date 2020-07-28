Nation and world news briefs for 72920

More locations added to quarantine list
ALBANY, N.Y. — Travelers from 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, must now quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Governors of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday that Illinois, Minnesota, Puerto Rico and D.C. are now now on the list of states that face quarantine restrictions under a joint travel advisory issued last month.
The advisory includes states if their seven day rolling average of positive tests exceeds 10%, or if the number of positive cases exceeds 10 per 100,000 residents. The list has included Texas, California and Florida for weeks.
In New York, airport travelers from states on the joint advisory face a $2,000 fine if they leave the airport without filling out the form.
Florida cases, deaths reach new heights
Florida’s death count spiked to a new height Tuesday with 191 reported fatalities, according to the state Health Department.
The health department also reported 9,230 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to nearly 442,000.
The fatality statistics on Tuesdays typically include those over the weekend that were only recently reported.
The highest previous number of reported daily coronavirus deaths in Florida was 173 last week.
President still promoting unproven remedy claims
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday resumed spreading misinformation about how to fight the virus.
Social media platforms worked to remove multiple versions of a video promoted by Trump that included unproven claims about treating people who test positive for the virus, but only after more than 17 million people had seen one version of it.
Trump retweeted a series of tweets advocating for the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to be used in COVID-19 patients.
Numerous studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine is not effective and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently withdrew an order that allowed the drug’s use as a emergency treatment.
Aid package differences will complicate approval
WASHINGTON — The differences over the next coronavirus aid package are vast: Democrats propose $3 trillion in relief and Republicans have a $1 trillion counteroffer. At stake are millions of Americans’ jobless benefits, school reopenings and eviction protections.
Striking any agreement between Congress and President Donald Trump by Friday’s deadline for expiring aid will be daunting.
The outcome will be a defining one for the president and the parties heading into the November election as an uneasy nation is watching and waiting for Washington to bring some end to the health crisis and devastating economic fallout.
Key to the debate is the $600 weekly unemployment benefit bump that is expiring for millions of jobless Americans.
Republicans want to slash it to $200 a week as an incentive to push people back to work. Democrats have shown flickers of willingness to curb the federal aid, but are refusing to go that low.
Government official ingests experimental vaccine
BEIJING — The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said he has been injected with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an attempt to persuade the public to follow suit when one is approved.
“I’m going to reveal something undercover: I am injected with one of the vaccines,” Gao Fu said in a webinar Sunday hosted by Alibaba Health, an arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant, and Cell Press, an American publisher of scientific journals. “I hope it will work.”
The Associated Press reported earlier this month that a state-owned Chinese company injected employees with experimental shots in March, even before the government-approved testing in people — a move that raised ethical concerns among some experts.
The claim underscores the enormous stakes as China competes with U.S. and British companies to be the first with a vaccine to help end the pandemic — a feat that would be both a scientific and political triumph.
