Need to support diabetes research remains while ability to raise funds becomes harder

Skip back to March, as the JDRF Greater Blue Ridge was putting the final touches on its annual Denim and Diamonds Gala at the Shenandoah Club, and the pandemic brought it and everything else to a screeching halt.
Spokeswoman Sally Southard said they were able to move the silent auction part online and still raise substantial funds for Type 1 diabetes research. But the effort still fell short of their annual goal.
The chapter wasn’t alone.
COVID-19 has not only placed people with diabetes at great risk of becoming seriously ill and dying, it has curtailed JDRF’s ability to raise money across the globe.
“The virtual events are making only about 66% of their fundraising goal. So in June, when JDRF realized they were $50 million in the hole for the research budget, in order to continue to support those who had already started their trials and projects, as well as any new ones, they cut 50% of their staff around the world,” she said.
The Blue Ridge chapter the year before had consolidated with chapters in Richmond and Newport News to form a Virginia chapter. The state's chapter has now been folded into a Mid-Atlantic chapter.
Southard said while there is no longer any local paid staff, the board and volunteers have stepped up to continue raising funds. The annual walk has morphed into the type where people raise money and complete the distances on their own and can join a virtual event on Nov. 1.
They are also trying something new, a Concert 4 a Cure that will be held Sunday.
Three bands — Kyle Forry and Justin Arnette, McFadden and Friends, and Corey Hunley with Matt Powell — will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at 5 Points Music Sanctuary.
Because of distancing requirements, JDRF is selling table pods. Two groups of eight can purchase a table on either side of the mezzanine for $1,000, four four-top tables at stage level are available for $500 each, and four two-top bistro tables are $250 each. Dinner, dessert and drinks are included.
The concert will also be shown through Facebook Live with a link for viewers to donate whatever sum they want.
Southard said they are hoping to raise about $10,000.
Again, that’s an amount that falls far short of ordinary goals. She said in the past they have raised about $280,000 with the gala, and $350,000 with the walk. The walk’s goal this year is $230,000.
JDRF is the largest funder of Type 1 diabetes research. Southard was 10 and in the hospital when she was told she had what was then called juvenile diabetes.
“They said, ‘Don’t worry, Sally. They’re going to find a cure in your lifetime.’ Well, OK, I’m 65 now, and I’m still waiting,” Southard said.
She said two families with sons who had the disease formed the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund 50 years ago to find a cure.
While that has yet to happen, Southard said advances in research have greatly improved her life. She has both a continuous glucose monitor and an artificial pancreas, or insulin pump, that talk to each other through Bluetooth, so that the pump can adjust the amount of insulin based on real-time information from the glucose monitor.
She’s also able to monitor this directly on her phone.
It’s quite a difference from her childhood when both she and her mother, who was diagnosed at age 35, controlled their disease together.
“We had a glass syringe that we had to boil every night, and we took our one shot a day of beef or pork insulin,” she said. They tested their urine for sugar, although that reflects what was happening hours ago.
In the 1980s, Southard said glucose monitors were developed that required finger pricks. With the continuous glucose monitoring, that is no longer necessary.
But she still needs to calculate all the carbs that she eats, and she still needs to guesstimate information for the insulin pump.
A cure would mean no longer having to manage the disease 24/7, and that could come with further development of research projects underway. All of which takes money.
Southard said there are still tables left for Sunday’s live event, and there is unlimited capacity to watch on Facebook Live.
Contact Luanne Rife at luanne.rife@roanoke.com or 981-3209.
