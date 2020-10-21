Need to support diabetes research remains while ability to raise funds becomes harder

She said two families with sons who had the disease formed the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund 50 years ago to find a cure.

While that has yet to happen, Southard said advances in research have greatly improved her life. She has both a continuous glucose monitor and an artificial pancreas, or insulin pump, that talk to each other through Bluetooth, so that the pump can adjust the amount of insulin based on real-time information from the glucose monitor.

She’s also able to monitor this directly on her phone.

It’s quite a difference from her childhood when both she and her mother, who was diagnosed at age 35, controlled their disease together.

“We had a glass syringe that we had to boil every night, and we took our one shot a day of beef or pork insulin,” she said. They tested their urine for sugar, although that reflects what was happening hours ago.

In the 1980s, Southard said glucose monitors were developed that required finger pricks. With the continuous glucose monitoring, that is no longer necessary.

But she still needs to calculate all the carbs that she eats, and she still needs to guesstimate information for the insulin pump.