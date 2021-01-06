Stackpole: Roanokers and the polio vaccine

On April 13, 1955, a little over a week before reports of infected children from the Cutter vaccine made headlines, 275 Roanoke physicians watched a closed-circuit television broadcast by Dr. Salk. This broadcast, transmitted across the United States, helped to educate them on what to expect during the mass inoculations and answer questions so they could better inform their communities. After the broadcast, one of those in attendance, the secretary for the Roanoke Academy of Medicine Dr. Horace Albertson, answered questions for WSLS news channel 10. When asked if there was any danger that the vaccine may cause polio Dr. Albertson did not hesitate in his response, “There is absolutely no danger that the Salk vaccine can cause polio. It is rigidly tested by many laboratories before it is made available to the practicing physician.” When asked about the risk of adverse reactions, he replied, “The vaccine is practically, 100 percent free of any reactions. Dr. Salk’s trials have shown it to be entirely harmless.” When manufactured in the correct way Dr. Albertson’s statements regarding the vaccine were true. The next month, the Surgeon General would suspend vaccination programs due to the tainted batch, but this did not curb enthusiasm.

During interviews conducted with residents during the lapse in polio vaccinations while government authorities investigated the incident, Roanokers made it clear they still wanted to vaccinate their children. Carson Gregory, one of the men interviewed on the street about the recently published reports responded candidly, “Joe, I am the father of three children, and one is of school age now, he is in the first grade, he has received his first shot of the polio vaccine and I am not discouraged with the report.” He went on to say that he thought further investigation was warranted, but “I am looking forward to my other children receiving the shots.” A mother named W. G. Myers was enthusiastic, “Well I think it is a wonderful thing. I mean it’s just really wonderful. I believe it should be investigated more though right now by the government until they find out for sure though.” Despite the Cutter incident Roanoke residents lack of proximity to the event (no infected vaccine made its way to Virginia) and their desire to protect their children meant parents would line their kids up for the three-shot series when the programs resumed later that year. Their outlook reflected the years of direct experience and panic that decades of recurring polio outbreaks had brought; to the point that most agreed that the vaccine’s benefit far outweighed its risks. We have lived with COVID-19 for less than a year. We have a vaccine that is giving us a chance the parents and victims of polio did not have for decades.