Stone: A century ago

It was the best of times, and the worst of times. World War 1 had just ended and the city of Roanoke was alive with celebration. Church bells tolled, train whistles shrilled, and every kind of noisemaker possible was brought out to create a din the likes of which Roanoke had never before seen.
At the same time, the worst pandemic (referred to then as the “Spanish Flu”) to strike the world was going on. Schools and churches closed, and the Roanoke Times announced 60,000 cases of the sickness statewide (whereas the true figure was closer to 200,000, according to Clare White, in her book, “Roanoke: 1740—1982”).
These two events were captured in a letter I found last summer from my grandmother, Birdie Kincanon Stone. She was writing to her son, my father, Albert A. Stone, Jr., who was “somewhere in France” training in France to be a pilot with the American Expeditionary Force.
You can imagine my excitement when I came across a letter dated “Nov. 10-11, 1918 from my grandmother. She describes the excitement of the day, from her home on Commerce Street in Roanoke.
“Albert, my dear Boy! This has been one happy day! Thank God the war is at an end, and I may soon have my dear sons with me again. We expected the news this morning, but it came before I was up. Fred [her youngest son], came into my room with ‘Peace on Earth.’ This was the headline of the morning paper. Father phoned me to come down and see the parade. I started down to the car, but Mrs. Tyler Meadows picked me up and I saw it all — and joined in, too, riding in her limousine. Everybody joined in the parade…Cars stopped and the whole street was… crowded with people for miles. Everybody was happy. We even forgot to eat! At such a busy time, don’t forget to tell me just how you are and if you have been sick or injured in any way. We want to go down and mail this, so good-bye until tomorrow. I hope you are as happy tonight as we are. People are still wild downtown, yelling and firing off things. Uncle Ed’s family and all join in sending much love. Worlds of love — kisses from Mother.”
At the time my grandmother was writing this, my father was recovering “somewhere in France” from a crash in his trainer plane (that’s a story for another time). He would recover from his injuries and manage to escape the “Spanish Flu,” which eventually killed around 675,000 people in the United States.
There are several similarities between the Spanish Flu and the current pandemic. In 1918, Woodrow Wilson was President. Like President Trump, Wilson also minimized the seriousness of the current pandemic. Wilson’s White House did not publicly acknowledge the 1918 pandemic, with the president contracting it, suffering a debilitating stroke about six months later. Historians agree that Wilson was “never quite the same.” He was fighting two wars: the “Spanish Flu” and World War I. Like Wilson, our president also contracted the virus but recovered quickly, thanks to modern medicine. President Wilson died several several years later.
As in 1918, many thousands of Americans have died needlessly due to the delays in addressing the sickness and taking preventive measures early.
We are nearing the end of an unprecedented year in American history. True, we are only fighting one war, the war of the pandemic. But the effects of COVID will likely be felt for many years. Few of us will be sad to see this year end. Even so, there is nothing sweeter than a New Year.
For me, the phrase: Faith means courage, and courage means patience. I gleaned this statement after reading my father’s letters and documents over the past year.
May we all be filled with the spirit of hope and reconciliation for 2021.
Stone is a retired librarian in Durham, North Carolina. She grew up in Roanoke. She can be reached at nceducator@gmail.com