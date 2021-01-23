Stone: A century ago

“Albert, my dear Boy! This has been one happy day! Thank God the war is at an end, and I may soon have my dear sons with me again. We expected the news this morning, but it came before I was up. Fred [her youngest son], came into my room with ‘Peace on Earth.’ This was the headline of the morning paper. Father phoned me to come down and see the parade. I started down to the car, but Mrs. Tyler Meadows picked me up and I saw it all — and joined in, too, riding in her limousine. Everybody joined in the parade…Cars stopped and the whole street was… crowded with people for miles. Everybody was happy. We even forgot to eat! At such a busy time, don’t forget to tell me just how you are and if you have been sick or injured in any way. We want to go down and mail this, so good-bye until tomorrow. I hope you are as happy tonight as we are. People are still wild downtown, yelling and firing off things. Uncle Ed’s family and all join in sending much love. Worlds of love — kisses from Mother.”