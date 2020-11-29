Vinci: 2020, the year of sound

Did you hear that 2020 is the “Year of Sound” across the planet?
The year 2020 was designated as the International Year of Sound (IYS). A global initiative, its program of events takes up the role that sound plays and the need to control noise in nature, the built environment and the workplace. Initiated by the International Commission for Acoustics (ICA), the IYS was prompted in part by a UNESCO resolution which recognizes that sound influences the equilibrium of human beings and has economic, environmental, societal, medical, industrial and cultural dimensions. IYS brings together health concerns about noise and the appreciation of sound – an exciting initiative!
It is very unfortunate that the spread of the coronavirus across the world has coincided with the International Year of Sound. Of course, we all understand that our health is our highest priority and that it is very important to follow the orders and restrictions issued by the World Health Organization and the national health authorities. Among these restrictions is the reduction of unnecessary trips and the cancellation of larger group gatherings. These measures have been in place in many countries for the past several months and we cannot predict how long they will need to continue.
Sergio Luzzi, a professor at the University of Florence and a principal event organizer, stated:
“We must guarantee to the world that the Year of Sound is not cancelled by the virus and that right after this difficult period, the beautiful ‘sound of the world’ will be heard again by everyone.”
Thus, the International Year of Sound has been lengthened from 2020 through 2021. The events all around the globe recognizing the importance of “sound” in our world are being extended. Many events originally scheduled for 2020 have been rescheduled for 2021 and will continue to be a part of the IYS 2020 celebration: the Year of Sound.
Further, organizers of the longer 2020-21 celebratory period have also extended the deadlines for an international student competition. The evaluation of proposals will now be done in the beginning of the coming year with the announcement of the winners to occur later in the annum in association with a major international acoustics meeting to be held in 2021.
In the meanwhile, the IYS 2020 website continues to be fully functioning with information on the status of the planned events and their rescheduling. Resounding to the words of Sergio Luzzi in relation to the extension of the schools competition:
Other major events, such as the plans for the ICA summary/overview event of the IYS 2020 which was to be scheduled during the 2020 ASA November meeting in Cancun, have been rechanneled to coincide with a suitable follow-up international meeting in 2021.
As a result of the COVID pandemic, several other key events were rescheduled to later dates in 2020, while others have been canceled or postponed until 2021.
A current listing of events appears online at https://sound2020.org/event, and the IYS Steering Committee’s statement about the impact of coronavirus also appears at https://sound2020.org/news/coronavirus.
Vinci is a retired environmental epidemiologist. He lives in Roanoke.
