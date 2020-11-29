Vinci: 2020, the year of sound

Did you hear that 2020 is the “Year of Sound” across the planet?

The year 2020 was designated as the International Year of Sound (IYS). A global initiative, its program of events takes up the role that sound plays and the need to control noise in nature, the built environment and the workplace. Initiated by the International Commission for Acoustics (ICA), the IYS was prompted in part by a UNESCO resolution which recognizes that sound influences the equilibrium of human beings and has economic, environmental, societal, medical, industrial and cultural dimensions. IYS brings together health concerns about noise and the appreciation of sound – an exciting initiative!

It is very unfortunate that the spread of the coronavirus across the world has coincided with the International Year of Sound. Of course, we all understand that our health is our highest priority and that it is very important to follow the orders and restrictions issued by the World Health Organization and the national health authorities. Among these restrictions is the reduction of unnecessary trips and the cancellation of larger group gatherings. These measures have been in place in many countries for the past several months and we cannot predict how long they will need to continue.

Sergio Luzzi, a professor at the University of Florence and a principal event organizer, stated: