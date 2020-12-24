Editorial: 75 years ago, our first post-war Christmas

The war still had to be paid for, too. The Bedford Fireman’s Band — “under the direction of Charles Lamphere” — went to Rocky Mount Dec. 5 to take part in a Victory Bond sale. The district’s congressman, Thomas Burch, and the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Thomas Stanley of Henry County, planned to be there to exhort people to buy war bonds.

The “society” pages were often sprinkled with items about war brides. This was the first Christmas that some couples would spend together even though they’d been married for several years now. Syndicated advice columnist Kathleen Norris tut-tutted about “hit-and-run” marriages — hasty marriages between soldiers about to head off to war and women they barely knew. She said there was “a frightful jump in divorce” as a result of marrying “a mere speaking acquaintance.” Another syndicated advice columnist — under the pen name Beatrice Fairfax — dealt with the service members who were bringing home foreign brides. Some American women felt jilted. “So your French girl can tell rabbit from cat. We can tell mink from skunk over here — our eyesight is that good,” wrote one unhappy reader. Fairfax also mentioned “a highly intelligent girl who’s been holding down a man’s job in a bank” — and who had lost her fiancé to a foreign bride. She wasn’t unhappy at all. Clearly, the man couldn’t be trusted, the bank employee wrote. “My sympathy is with his peasant wife when she gets here, poor thing.” Christmas 1945 was a time for a lot of introductions, some of them potentially awkward.