nw briefs 090320

medal of honor
U.S. soldier to be cited for Iraq hostage rescue
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An American soldier who helped rescue about 70 hostages set to be executed by Islamic State militants in Iraq has been approved to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during a daring 2015 raid, The Associated Press has learned.
Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, a Ranger assigned to the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, will receive the U.S. military’s highest honor for valor in combat in a White House ceremony set to be held on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The medal approval was confirmed by two Defense Department officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record. Payne was initially given the Army’s second-highest award, the Distinguished Service Cross, for the special operations raid, which is now being upgraded to a Medal of Honor.
Payne joined the Army in 2002 as an infantryman and quickly made his way into the Rangers. He has deployed several times to combat zones as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment and in various positions with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.
CHICAGO
Relatives of man killed by police want answers
Relatives of a man fatally shot by Chicago police after gunshots were fired at an unmarked police car don’t believe he fired those shots and want to see police body camera footage of the incident.
Miguel Vega, a 26-year-old father of two, was pronounced dead at a hospital hours after police shot him in the back of his head late Monday, his family said.
Chicago police said the shooting happened after shots were fired at officers as they were exiting their car, which was struck by gunfire. The officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood when they noticed five people standing on the sidewalk and stopped, police said.
Vega’s brother, Erik Vega, said he doesn’t believe his brother fired shots. He said his brother “was hanging out with people he grew up with” after work.
“We want to know what went down last night so we can fully understand and backup our stories or beliefs,” he told WGN-TV.
The family searched Tuesday for witnesses and surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.
energy
U.S. OKs commercial small nuclear reactor
BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials have for the first time approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor, and a Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale Power’s application for the small modular reactor that Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to build at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho.
The small reactors can produce about 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power more than 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors. The first would be built in 2029, with the rest in 2030.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!