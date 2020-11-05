Virginia Tech to honor Medal of Honor recipient killed in Vietnam War

Virginia Tech on Friday will honor the memory of a soldier killed in the Vietnam War who is one of the university’s few alumni to have earned a Medal of Honor.
Gary Lee Miller, a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, died on Feb. 16, 1969, after he smothered an enemy grenade to save officers he was leading.
Miller’s affiliation with Tech remained unknown until Charlie Wood, a 1970 alumnus from Richmond, discovered the connection.
“I’m just glad he’s finally going to be recognized there,” Woods said in a university news release. “Those names represent the highest level of service a person can give. Lieutenant Miller’s service and sacrifice truly represent our university, Ut Prosim" (That I May Serve).
At 3 p.m. Friday, Tech President Tim Sands will give remarks at a ceremony that will include a rifle salute and the playing of Taps by two bugles. Because of the pandemic, viewers are encouraged to watch the event remotely on the university’s YouTube page.
Only about 3,400 service members have received the Medal of Honor, considered the nation’s highest military award. The names of seven recipients who were Tech alumni are etched in a marble cenotaph located between the War Memorial Pylons.
Miller’s name was added onto the empty tomb earlier this year.
Miller, who grew up in Covington, attended what is now Dabney S. Lancaster Community College back when it was considered a branch of Tech.
Wood grew up in Alleghany County, shared mutual friends with Miller in high school and attended the community college at the same time.
It wasn’t until 2018 that Wood secured the needed documentation of Miller’s ties to the school. That’s when he connected with Miller’s younger brother, Michael Miller, a 1975 Tech alumnus.
The younger Miller said his brother was a wrestler at Covington High School, had a paper route and was interested in architecture and science, according to Tech.
“I was just kind of floored that this fellow had worked so hard for so long to make this happen,” Michael Miller said in the news release. “Obviously, my brother made a big impression on him.”
