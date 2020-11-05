Virginia Tech to honor Medal of Honor recipient killed in Vietnam War

Virginia Tech on Friday will honor the memory of a soldier killed in the Vietnam War who is one of the university’s few alumni to have earned a Medal of Honor.

Gary Lee Miller, a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, died on Feb. 16, 1969, after he smothered an enemy grenade to save officers he was leading.

Miller’s affiliation with Tech remained unknown until Charlie Wood, a 1970 alumnus from Richmond, discovered the connection.

“I’m just glad he’s finally going to be recognized there,” Woods said in a university news release. “Those names represent the highest level of service a person can give. Lieutenant Miller’s service and sacrifice truly represent our university, Ut Prosim" (That I May Serve).

At 3 p.m. Friday, Tech President Tim Sands will give remarks at a ceremony that will include a rifle salute and the playing of Taps by two bugles. Because of the pandemic, viewers are encouraged to watch the event remotely on the university’s YouTube page.