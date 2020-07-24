5 Points sets Dead Reckoning, Darkside Experience, Taz Niederauer for outdoor shows

The Dead Reckoning, Darkside Experience and Taz Niederauer are scheduled for outdoor shows in August, according to 5 Points Music Sanctuary.

5 Points organizers will shut down the block of Maple Avenue in front of their building on Aug. 7 to host the Roanoke-area Grateful Dead tribute band The Dead Reckoning. Pink Floyd tribute band Darkside Experience (Aug. 14) and young guitar phenomenon Niederaurer (Aug. 29) will perform at Wasena Park, in what 5 Points is labeling as “Bike-In” shows off the Roanoke River Greenway.

The venue posted what looks like some pretty strict and sensible guidelines at https://www.5pointsmusic.com/5-points-clean-safe-event-faq/. Even so, be careful out there!

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.