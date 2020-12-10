Arts & Extras: Mill Mountain Theatre moves forward with new season

Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke has announced a 2021 performance season that hopes for the best and anticipates the worst when it comes to pandemic restrictions.
The main summer production, jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” isn’t scheduled to start until the end of July, and the holiday fare is an encore of one of the theater’s most popular offerings, “A Christmas Story,” last staged in 2017. With these choices, MMT is trying to deliver the goods while playing it safe money-wise and health-wise, said Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole.
“I do think we’re going to be OK, but to be OK, we’ve really got to play our cards well in 2021, because I am anticipating it being a harder year,” Poole said.
Based on the lay of the land right now, there’s no COVID-19 financial assistance package guaranteed from the government in 2021, and as for the public, “people are going to be tighter with their extracurricular dollars,” she said.
The season schedule unveiled during the Equity theater’s Virtual Homecoming Concert on Dec. 5 retains the programming tracks MMT has developed since a financial crisis in 2009 prompted a reinvention — but akin to the way the 56-year-old theater cautiously built itself back, the season holds fewer shows with smaller casts, and an expectation that ongoing social distancing precautions will keep seating at half-capacity.
With any luck, conditions will improve and allow for fuller houses, but the theater also has to be ready for even more restrictive guidelines, Poole said. “We’ve aligned ourselves with what Broadway’s also predicted.”
Here’s what the season schedule looks like.
April 17, 2021: “Write Stuff!” This showcase of the winners of MMT’s fifth annual play writing contest for middle and high school students will be an all-virtual event.
May 8-16, 2021: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare. An outdoor production aimed at younger audiences.
June 2-July 2, 2021: “Tomás and the Library Lady,” adapted by José Cruz González from the book by Pat Mora. A touring production for youth and families.
June 11-June 12, 2021: “The Elephant in the Room” by Priyanka Shetty. This touring one-woman show addresses Shetty’s experiences leaving India to study theater at the University of Virginia and encountering racism as she pursues her dream. A Fringe series show, ordinarily it would be performed on the Waldron Stage, but under COVID-19 restrictions seating capacity would be too small, so it will take place on the Trinkle MainStage, Poole said.
July 28-Aug. 22, 2021: “Million Dollar Quartet.” On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered in Memphis for a jam session. This 2006 musical dramatizes that event, featuring hit songs from all four rock legends.
Sept. 22-Oct. 17, 2021: Title not yet announced.
Oct. 29-30, 2021: “Music of the Crooners.” A concert drawing on the pop tunes made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett and more.
Dec. 1-19, 2021: “A Christmas Story,” the comedic play based on the 1983 motion picture that became a perennial holiday classic, the film itself based on the stories of humorist Jean Shepherd.
New subscriptions and single tickets go on sale Sept. 18. For more information, call 342-5740 or visit millmountain.org.
Watch MMT’s Virtual Homecoming Concert at https://youtu.be/IAxegRgbWyE.
Song of Earth
Speaking of new seasons, Opera Roanoke will launch its 45th season on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with a free virtual performance of Austrian composer Gustav Mahler’s “The Song of the Earth.” The show will premiere on the opera’s website and YouTube channel.
“A world without music, without beauty, without song, that’s a world we cannot allow to happen,” said the opera’s artistic director, Steven White, in a video about the 2020-21 season. “Opera Roanoke is moving forward, responsibly and carefully, taking every measure and precaution to ensure the safety of our audience and our performers.”
In the Mahler concert, tenor Clay Hilley and baritone Stephen Powell will be supported by Amici Musicorum, a regional group of classical musicians conducted by White.
“The music and poetry of this incredible work touches on many of the things that all of us are going through right now — loneliness and isolation, the seeming futility of life at times, the longing for restored beauty and forgotten youth — but in the end it reassures us with music of transcendent beauty,” White said.
For more about Sunday’s concert and the upcoming season, call 982-2742 or visit operaroanoke.org.
