Arts & Extras: Mill Mountain Theatre moves forward with new season

Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke has announced a 2021 performance season that hopes for the best and anticipates the worst when it comes to pandemic restrictions.

The main summer production, jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” isn’t scheduled to start until the end of July, and the holiday fare is an encore of one of the theater’s most popular offerings, “A Christmas Story,” last staged in 2017. With these choices, MMT is trying to deliver the goods while playing it safe money-wise and health-wise, said Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole.

“I do think we’re going to be OK, but to be OK, we’ve really got to play our cards well in 2021, because I am anticipating it being a harder year,” Poole said.

Based on the lay of the land right now, there’s no COVID-19 financial assistance package guaranteed from the government in 2021, and as for the public, “people are going to be tighter with their extracurricular dollars,” she said.