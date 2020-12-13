Dadline: O kitschy Christmas tree

Nothing says “happy holidays” like a Christmas tree ornament made from a Natural Light beer can.
I didn’t know the cute, metal fox was hand-painted on a can until I saw the Natty Light label on the flip side. Classy! Heck, I didn’t even know I had a hand-painted, beer-can fox until I opened the box of Christmas decorations.
Where did we get this stuff?
If it’s in the box, it goes on the tree, even if I have no idea where the ornament came from or even if it holds zero nostalgia (which is less than the number of carbs in a Natural Light).
My family has amassed a curious collection of Christmas tree ornaments over the years. Many of them are souvenirs from trips dating to the early years of marriage right up until recent visits to national parks.
There’s the wooden lobster ornament from Maine. The Santa Claus hugging a space capsule from a trip to Kennedy Space Center. Bears from the Beartooth Mountains. Ceramic, rather than wooden, clogs from the Netherlands.
My wife said we have quite a few kitschy ornaments, which means we have a kitsch-mas tree! (Rim shot played on drum ornament, which is attached to the wreath.) It’s a pure holiday hodgepodge. Knickknacks and curios, accumulated, bought, bequeathed and saved.
Some of the ornaments do have sentimental value, like an old Christmas label from a long-ago gift to my wife from her dad. We have mini-framed photos of pets of Christmases past and our current critters Tori, the sweet coonhound mix, and Audie, the ornament-smashing kitty who is eternally naughty yet somehow always gets treats in his paw-shaped stocking.
We hang a set of figures from “The Wizard of Oz” that I received from my mother (I think, but who really knows anymore) because I ineptly played the Tin Man in a high school play during Ronald Reagan’s first term. (I could still sing a verse or two “If I Only Had a Heart,” but I’m a little rusty, heh, heh, heh.) And because I pick a little bluegrass music with my buddies, we have acquired an orchestra of fiddle ornaments in glass, wood and ceramic styles.
But for every trinket that tugs at a warm memory, there might be a miniature, green, high-top sneaker hanging next to it. Why? Because it was in the box. Where did that come from? Probably a throwaway from my daughter’s days in elementary school. But it’s been part of the family collection now for years.
We do have a few classy ornaments, such as the shimmering orb shaped like a hot-air balloon, an artfully designed apple and the angel tree-topper that belonged to my mother-in-law. Crystal icicles and red orbs dangle from the branches.
We have some cutesy figures of ceramic “Santa’s helpers,” and we have an entire Ziploc bag filled with nothing but Cousin Vanessa’s handmade ornaments, like spoons and forks painted with Santa faces. One year, she even made Santas out of painted dental-floss containers with beards made from wads of floss (unused, I think). She’s crafty.
Some families have themes for their decorations or at least ornaments that go together. That hasn’t been our style.
Yes, our tree is filled with “bric-a-branch.” The tree is an album of our own travels, lives and Christmases past. There’s not much rhyme or reason to our season, but golly it’s jolly. Wait, that did rhyme.
When the tree is decorated with our jumble of ornaments, and you stand back from it, warmed by the low-power glow of LED lights, it’s really not such a bad little tree. Odd, a little quirky with rare bursts of sophistication. Just like the family whose house it adorns.
