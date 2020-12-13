Dadline: O kitschy Christmas tree

Nothing says “happy holidays” like a Christmas tree ornament made from a Natural Light beer can.

I didn’t know the cute, metal fox was hand-painted on a can until I saw the Natty Light label on the flip side. Classy! Heck, I didn’t even know I had a hand-painted, beer-can fox until I opened the box of Christmas decorations.

Where did we get this stuff?

If it’s in the box, it goes on the tree, even if I have no idea where the ornament came from or even if it holds zero nostalgia (which is less than the number of carbs in a Natural Light).

My family has amassed a curious collection of Christmas tree ornaments over the years. Many of them are souvenirs from trips dating to the early years of marriage right up until recent visits to national parks.

There’s the wooden lobster ornament from Maine. The Santa Claus hugging a space capsule from a trip to Kennedy Space Center. Bears from the Beartooth Mountains. Ceramic, rather than wooden, clogs from the Netherlands.

My wife said we have quite a few kitschy ornaments, which means we have a kitsch-mas tree! (Rim shot played on drum ornament, which is attached to the wreath.) It’s a pure holiday hodgepodge. Knickknacks and curios, accumulated, bought, bequeathed and saved.