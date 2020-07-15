FloydFest adds Goose, Andy Frasco & The UN and more to 2020 lineup.

In a pandemic-ridden season starved for festivals, even a little live music news is good news. FloydFest has more than a little today.

The festival, canceled this year, recently announced that The Avett Brothers would headline next year's FloydFest 21~Odyssey. Today, performers Goose, Andy Frasco & The UN, DownTown Abby & The Echoes and Hot Trail Mix were announced in a FloydFest email.

Frasco's band, Abby's act and Hot Trail Mix were scheduled to play this year's FloydFest, which was scheduled for next weekend — NEXT WEEKEND!!!! — before that damnable novel coronavirus shut down thousands of group activities. Goose, a funky, groove-laden, pop-rock quartet of jammers with a tone- and style-mighty guitarist, will be first-timers at FloydFest. Frasco was going to be making his FloydFest debut this year, after the wildman and his band did last year's GoFest for FloydFest organizers Across The Way Productions.

DownTown Abby & The Echoes and Hot Trail Mix finished first and second, respectively, in the event's 2019 On The Rise fan-voted contest, and we hope they get to take their victory laps in 2021.

Will this sound crazy or stupid? I don't care. Goose sounds like the best possible cross between Phish, the Dead and Little Feat. I'm not prepared to fight over it, though.