Rock hall of fame recognizes Doobie Brothers' Roanoke radio friendship

Roanoke got a brief but noteworthy shout-out over the weekend from, of all places, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It came during HBO's broadcast of the hall's annual induction ceremony, which welcomed new members Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

Just 10 minutes into the program, during a retrospective on The Doobie Brothers, a familiar sight suddenly appears onscreen — The Roanoke Civic Center, circa 1975, what is now the Berglund Center.

There it is, in vintage colorful 16mm footage: The Civic Center's original digital marquee, touting an 8 p.m. Doobie's concert; footage of cars rolling off of Williamson Road; and a sun-dappled shot of throngs of denim-clad fans strolling into the building.

The sequence also uses band interviews to recall how the Doobie's first Billboard Hot 100 Number One single, "Black Water," reached that top spot thanks to early airplay on Roanoke radio, specifically WROV-AM.

"Roanoke started playing 'Black Water' on their own. Nobody asked them to," the Doobie's lead singer, Tom Johnston, says in the show. "Next thing we know, it's our first number one record."