Covington pedestrian dies Saturday after collision

A Covington pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The collision occurred about 8 p.m., near South Alleghany Avenue and East Walnut Street, according to a release issued Sunday.

The Covington First Responders treated the victim, who was taken from the scene to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but the person ultimately died from the injuries, the release said.

Covington police said the incident is still being investigated and did not identify the victim or the driver, or say what type of vehicle was involved.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said the collision was not a hit-and-run, but did not provide additional information about the circumstances.

