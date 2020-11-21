 Skip to main content
Domestic dispute in Roanoke leads to shots, car crash and fatality
A domestic dispute that started in Roanoke escalated into an altercation between family members followed by gunshots, two automobile crashes and a fatality.

The Salem Division Crash Reconstruction Team of the Virginia State Police and the state's Salem-based bureau of criminal investigation were piecing together details from a series of events that started late Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a dispute began between what state police described as "a couple and other family members" in Roanoke. Within minutes, those involved had left an unidentified scene and apparently drove in separate vehicles into Roanoke and Botetourt counties until they stopped at the intersection of Read Mountain Road and Sanderson Drive near Cloverdale, where shots were fired.

At that point, persons described by state police as "the husband and wife" left in separate vehicles. At 11:37 p.m., state police were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Read Mountain Road and Pheasant Run. One vehicle fled the scene, apparently carrying both the husband and wife and heading the other direction back toward U.S. 11. That vehicle crashed into an embankment near an apartment complex on Birchwood Lane. At that location, state police located the husband and wife, both of whom had injuries and were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Reshawn Martin, 26, of Roanoke, who is described as "the husband" by state police, died from injuries Saturday morning. The woman, who has not been named, had injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening, according to state police.

State police confirmed that another male family member fired shots, but no one was injured. That man has not been charged at this time, police said.

State police and the Salem Field Office of the bureau of criminal investigation are still investigating.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993. He covers the City of Roanoke and writes the Dadline parenting column.

