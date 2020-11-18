 Skip to main content
Man dies after shooting reported in Pulaski
A man died with an apparent gunshot wound overnight Wednesday in Pulaski, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Town police were called just after 1:30 a.m. and dispatched to the 1000 block of Newbern Road, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon. Authorities don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

No persons of interest had been immediately identified, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective R. Riddle at (540) 994-8680.

