Man found with gunshot early Sunday, police say

Police investigating a report of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening early Sunday morning.

The man was found in the 1800 block of Downing Street Northwest and taken to the hospital, a news release said.

The victim had been involved in an altercation at a nearby residence, police said.

The shooting, the third of the weekend, was not related to a fatal shooting the night before on Gayle Street, the release said.

Police asked for the public's help in investigating the incident. Those with information to share can call 344-8500 or send a text that starts with "Roanoke PD" to 274637.

Police say calls and texts can be sent anonymously.

Contact Jeff Sturgeon at jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com or 981-3251.

