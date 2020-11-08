Minor wounded after Sunday shooting in Roanoke, police say

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Roanoke, police say.

Officers arrived about 3:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest on a report of a person with a gunshot wound, the Roanoke Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Police said they found "a juvenile male" on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. The injuries appeared to not be life-threatening, the department said.

"Details on this incident are limited at this time. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation," the police statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact police at 344-8500 or by text at 274637 beginning with the phrase "RoanokePD."

