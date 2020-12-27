Police investigate shooting and damage to a Wasena home Saturday

Police investigating a report of gunshots found damage to a home in Wasena on Saturday night, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.
The incident, which didn't result in any injuries, took place in the 1200 block of Howbert Avenue SW at 10:45 p.m., Cline said.
Police did not locate a suspect and planned to continue to investigate, Cline said.
Jeff Sturgeon
Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.
