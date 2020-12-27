 Skip to main content
Police investigate shooting and damage to a Wasena home Saturday
Police investigating a report of gunshots found damage to a home in Wasena on Saturday night, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.

The incident, which didn't result in any injuries, took place in the 1200 block of Howbert Avenue SW at 10:45 p.m., Cline said.

Police did not locate a suspect and planned to continue to investigate, Cline said.

