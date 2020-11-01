Rocky Mount man shot in Martinsville

A Rocky Mount man was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after he was shot during a late Saturday night altercation at a Martinsville home, authorities said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said that the 911 center received a call at 11:22 p.m. Saturday from Glenwood Draper reporting that Perry Hall, 37, was at his home, was intoxicated and was threatening him.

When deputies arrived they found Hall with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken first to SOVAH Health Martinsville and the flown to Roanoke where he underwent surgery, the department said in a news release.

The sheriff’s department said that Draper and Hall knew each other, but did not say how. The news release said that Hall knocked on Draper’s Hidden Valley Drive home, and then forced his way inside. He then demanded rings that belonged to his mother, authorities said.

This is when Draper called 911 the first time, the report said.

The report said Hall then found a loaded gun in Draper's home, that a struggle ensued and the gun went off.

The report said Draper called 911 a second time to report the shooting.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

