Barnett: Enjoy the holidays, stop arguing

Data is not the answer to changing minds. This is hard for people like myself to hear. We are told at college, specifically in the sciences, that data is our language. Logical and analytical thought is supreme and should guide our decisions. While this is very useful in the lab and helps eliminate a lot of potential errors. In a different context, however, it does not translate into political and social thought well. For example, sharing the data about COVID isn’t enough to change people’s behavior, as we have seen. Just because you have something important and factual to say does not mean people will want to know it, nor will it alter their opinions. I had to rethink what makes people listen.

Human beings are innately emotional. Evidence is slow to change belief because preexisting beliefs are firmly rooted in our moral and emotional foundation. The is the ultimate problem with logical and data-based approaches to persuasion. It ignores what makes us human: our personal motives. The ancient Greeks used the metaphor of a horse and its rider. The rider being the logical mind, and the horse being the emotional, intuitive self. Both are dependent on each other to create movement.