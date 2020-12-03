Barnett: Enjoy the holidays, stop arguing

Data is not the answer to changing minds. This is hard for people like myself to hear. We are told at college, specifically in the sciences, that data is our language. Logical and analytical thought is supreme and should guide our decisions. While this is very useful in the lab and helps eliminate a lot of potential errors. In a different context, however, it does not translate into political and social thought well. For example, sharing the data about COVID isn’t enough to change people’s behavior, as we have seen. Just because you have something important and factual to say does not mean people will want to know it, nor will it alter their opinions. I had to rethink what makes people listen.
Human beings are innately emotional. Evidence is slow to change belief because preexisting beliefs are firmly rooted in our moral and emotional foundation. The is the ultimate problem with logical and data-based approaches to persuasion. It ignores what makes us human: our personal motives. The ancient Greeks used the metaphor of a horse and its rider. The rider being the logical mind, and the horse being the emotional, intuitive self. Both are dependent on each other to create movement.
It’s best to recognize that people just want to know what makes them feel good and reinforces their beliefs. Established beliefs are resistant to change because we all bring evidence by confirmation and conviction bias. We have each built ourselves a mental castle, and the walls are evidence of our belief. Numbers on their own are useless, and if you haven’t noticed, each faction can use the same data to further radicalize their belief.
While you may genuinely think that you are correct about a particular issue, remembering human nature can guarantee a more civil conversation with those that disagree with you. Data should play an active role in government and scientific policy. However, convincing people toward policy change means assessing whether the benefit you can deliver can, in fact, fill the person’s need.
In any case, most people would likely be surprised how much you can learn by listening to understand rather than listening to reinforce some preconceived judgment you made about the person before you even started talking. We should be willing to listen to other points of view. Political polarization has convinced us that de-platforming is the way to handle dissenters. Free speech and open discourse should never be gerrymandered toward any ideology.
This holiday season of 2020 is likely a better idea to unite over commonalities than our differences. The election season is behind us; it is time to patch up our moral and civic dialogue. Spend time with the people you love, and lament those that we lost this year. Cherish familial closeness and bond over the mutual experience of 2020. Share more hopes for the future and fewer comments about politics. It is the regular interaction between people that will return us to any semblance of normalcy in 2021.
Barnett is a clinical neuroscience student at Virginia Tech.
