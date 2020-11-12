Bolling: We've had controversial elections before

The 2020 election is over, sort of. Votes have been cast, but they are still being counted. And once the counting is finished, there are still numerous steps to be completed, including recounts, certification of the vote, the vote of the Electoral College, and the resolution of numerous lawsuits that will likely be filed by the Trump campaign alleging various election irregularities.
In short, the 2020 campaign has become controversial. For lots of reasons that I will not go into here, this outcome was not unexpected. In fact, it was totally expected. But here’s the good news, our country has seen many controversial presidential elections. We survived them, and we will survive this controversial election as well.
Here’s a review of some of the more controversial elections in U.S. history.
The Campaign Of 1800In the campaign of 1800 Thomas Jefferson defeated President John Adams. However, due to the odd manner in which votes were cast in the Electoral College, Jefferson and Aaron Burr, his vice presidential running mate, tied with 73 electoral votes each. The House of Representatives then had to resolve the election when Burr refused to defer to Jefferson. After six days of debate and 36 ballots the House chose Jefferson over Burr at the urging of Alexander Hamilton, who was an influential congressional leader at the time.
The Campaign Of 1824In the campaign of 1824, which included multiple candidates, Andrew Jackson won a plurality of the national popular vote and 99 votes in the Electoral College, but this was 32 votes short of a majority. John Quincy Adams was runner-up with 85 electoral votes, Treasury Secretary William Crawford had 41 electoral votes, and Speaker of the House Henry Clay had 37 electoral votes. The House of Representatives once again had to choose the President, and they ultimately chose Adams over Jackson at the urging of Clay, who was then appointed to serve as Adams’ Secretary of State. Jackson later called the arrangement between Adams and Clay the “corrupt bargain.”
The Campaign Of 1876The contested 1876 presidential election between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel J. Tilden was the last to require congressional intervention. Tilden won the popular vote and the electoral count, but Republicans challenged the results in three Southern states, who had certified multiple winners. To resolve the dispute Congress established the Federal Electoral Commission to investigate the disputed Electoral College ballots. The bipartisan commission, which included Representatives, Senators and Supreme Court Justices, voted to award all the contested southern ballots to Hayes, securing the presidency for him by a single electoral vote. It was later discovered that Hayes received the southern votes because he had agreed to withdraw Union forces from the South, effectively ending Reconstruction.
The Campaign Of 2000Most of us remember the Campaign Of 2000 between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore. On Election Day the vote was too close to call, and the entire election depended on the outcome of the popular vote in Florida. Once the votes were counted, Bush led in a Florida by less than 1,000 votes, and Gore requested recounts in select Florida counties with heavy Democratic votes. These recounts were complicated by problems with punch card ballots, and Bush alleged that it was unfair to only recount ballots in select Democratic counties. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately intervened, stopping the recounts and declaring Bush the winner in Florida. By winning Florida, Bush also won the presidency.
The point is that this is not the first time we have encountered controversy, question and litigation in connection with a presidential campaign. It has happened before, and it will likely happen again. The good news is that the Republic survived these historic controversies, and we will survive this one as well, regardless of the outcome.
Very little that happens is a matter of first impression, and the past can often inform the present, assuming we understand the past. That’s why history is so important and so instructive.
Bolling served as Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 2006-2014. He now teaches government and politics at Virginia Commonwealth University and George Mason University.
