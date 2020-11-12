Bolling: We've had controversial elections before

The 2020 election is over, sort of. Votes have been cast, but they are still being counted. And once the counting is finished, there are still numerous steps to be completed, including recounts, certification of the vote, the vote of the Electoral College, and the resolution of numerous lawsuits that will likely be filed by the Trump campaign alleging various election irregularities.

In short, the 2020 campaign has become controversial. For lots of reasons that I will not go into here, this outcome was not unexpected. In fact, it was totally expected. But here’s the good news, our country has seen many controversial presidential elections. We survived them, and we will survive this controversial election as well.

Here’s a review of some of the more controversial elections in U.S. history.

The Campaign Of 1800In the campaign of 1800 Thomas Jefferson defeated President John Adams. However, due to the odd manner in which votes were cast in the Electoral College, Jefferson and Aaron Burr, his vice presidential running mate, tied with 73 electoral votes each. The House of Representatives then had to resolve the election when Burr refused to defer to Jefferson. After six days of debate and 36 ballots the House chose Jefferson over Burr at the urging of Alexander Hamilton, who was an influential congressional leader at the time.