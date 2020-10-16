Candidates for 3 seats on Roanoke City Council answer questions on issues ahead of Nov. 3 election

Three Democrats, two Republicans, two independents and a Libertarian square off for three open seats on Roanoke’s city council. The election is Nov. 3, but early voting is underway for Roanoke’s 64,000 registered voters. The candidates answered questions submitted by The Roanoke Times regarding some of the issues in Roanoke. Some answers were edited for space considerations. The candidates’ full responses to these questions and another can be found at roanoke.com.
The candidates are: Democrats Robert Jeffrey, Peter Volosin and Trish White-Boyd, who is the only incumbent running for reelection; Republicans Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire; Libertarian Cesar Alberto; and independents Kiesha Preston and Stephanie Moon Reynolds. The candidates’ answers are listed in the order that their names appear on the ballot.
Businesses, citizens, school students, workplaces and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?
JEFFREY: The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our families, our schools, our business, our health care and much more. Recovery is not something that will happen overnight. It will be a process that as a city, we must work through together.
VOLOSIN: Stemming the spread of COVID is critical to our economic recovery, so certainly access to fast and free or affordable testing is very important in the short term. It will also be important for government and businesses to continue to get creative and pivot. As a community, we must find ways to be able to perform necessary activities while implementing the recommended guidelines. We have to ask what consequences our policies will have down the road. For example, halting evictions and promoting programs that help keep people in their homes will avoid more drastic economic fallout later. We must envision the ways business, schools, housing, and transportation will change and work to shape policy that fits that, not cling to the idea of a return to exactly how things were.
WHITE-BOYD: The first thing we have to do here in Roanoke is contain the spread of the virus. The Virginia Department of Health is primarily in charge of testing for this region. But in addition to what the VDH is doing, the city along with my colleagues on council have created a partnership with New Horizons and they are currently conducting free testing onsite at a mobile unit that has been deployed all over the city. We must use the CARES Act funding along with the state’s COVID-19 relief fund money wisely to help our businesses recover, continue to work closely with [Roanoke City Public Schools] as they implement their 10-point plan for reopening and continue to assist our residents through our recovery grant funding programs.
KELLER: During my lifetime, I cannot recall such a draconian reaction by government to any disease or emergency. I recommend allowing all businesses, schools and government services to open at full capacity. Allow citizens to make their own choices. If people want to eat out, let them. If students want to return to school in person, let them. Everything in life has risks. The American people are strong and resilient.
McGUIRE: Widen our lens of “safety.” For the past eight months, the COVID numbers are the only numbers that seem to matter. Let’s start thinking about the whole health of our community. Child abuse, domestic abuse, suicides, overdoses, anxiety, depression, hunger and homelessness are abundant. Let’s balance the COVID case numbers with the rate of suicides, overdoses, domestic abuse cases, child abuse incidents, and acute depressive episodes. Get kids back in school. Working parents are at their breaking point. Our most vulnerable kids will be left behind. We know that education can be the magic bullet for our most vulnerable kids. If our area private schools can safely host in-person learning, then so can our public schools.
Ask businesses what they need to recover, rebuild and rehire. Every small business leader I’ve talked to has told me the same thing: Trying to get any idea through the city is nearly impossible. Give them what they need and get out of their way.
ALBERTO: Get out of their way. Plain and simple, the city expects entrepreneurs to come to the city to open a business with the knowledge of a career bureaucrat, and when we get here to open it up it’s borderline impossible, without an entire team of lawyers and experts on your side. I’d like to see a one-stop shop for small business similar to a financial aid office at a college or a Department of Motor Vehicles-type situation where one person tells you everything the city wants and walks you through it.
PRESTON: I think the priorities for the next few years need to be making sure that people have jobs, making sure that people have affordable places to live, and making sure that everyone can stay safe. Roanoke already has at least 300 individuals who have been identified as homeless and with the entire nation on the brink of an eviction crisis, the need for safe, affordable housing is greater than ever. I also think that now is a good time to focus on infrastructure projects, particularly green infrastructure. We were underprepared for this pandemic but science has already told us that we’re in the middle of a climate change crisis and it’s a crisis that we have power to do something about. Green infrastructure projects would not only help create jobs, but would simultaneously reduce our carbon footprint, potentially reduce some of the flooding that certain parts of the city are prone to, and contribute to helping keep our waterways clear. We need to make sure that schools have the funding they need to properly clean and sanitize while also making sure that people have access to PPE.
MOON REYNOLDS: I would encourage our citizens to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health protocols until such time as it is documented that the active infections from the virus are declining. With regard to our business community, I would ask for frequent updates from the city manager as to our need to create subsidy programs and seek outside assistance to help underwrite business operations until certain bans on attendance and patronage are lifted. Since I have relatives who are small business owners in the city, I would also consult with them for direction as they are incredibly good sources of information from where “the rubber meets the road.”
Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and eight fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?
JEFFREY: The answer to gun violence is not an easy one. It’s not as simple as enacting more laws or taking away guns or even adding more police. We must look at the issue holistically. As a city, we need to attract companies with jobs that pay a living wage, provide more affordable housing and address the issues related to transportation. By addressing all the issues that may lead to gun violence, I believe that we will be able to reduce gun violence.
VOLOSIN: Every Roanoker deserves to live in a place they feel safe. While I support public policy like universal background checks and believe that legislation can help reduce gun violence, I also know it doesn’t make it disappear. Aside from policy that helps keep deadly weapons out of the hands of dangerous people, I support comprehensively addressing poverty in our city. We know there’s a link between gun homicide and constrained social mobility, so building a city where people have opportunity and aren’t left behind is another way to reduce shootings. While it might not seem related, supporting green spaces and outdoor recreation is another way to curtail violence. By making it easier and safer for people to exercise and relax outdoors, we might be able to discourage violence in areas it has been prominent.
WHITE-BOYD: Roanoke like many other cities in the United States is dealing with gun violence. We’ve seen many changes in Virginia State law that went into effect July 2020. With these changes we will see some decrease in gun violence. As for the city of Roanoke, we are taking action. Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman and U.S. Marshal Tom Foster held a press conference on Oct. 1 addressing a recent response to the increase in gun violence in Roanoke. We are now in Operation Street Sweeper. The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Roanoke Police worked side-by-side for two weeks to serve active criminal warrants. 212 warrants served, 138 subjects apprehended, 18 firearms seized, $3,761 seized, 116.2 grams of heroin seized, 458.6 grams of meth seized, 2.73 grams crack seized and one vehicle seized.
KELLER: Shootings are up dramatically since June. What can the city do? Enforce existing laws and be tough on crime. Don’t give cop killers parole. Murderers, including cop killers, should receive the death penalty. Encourage various police and law enforcement divisions to cooperate to stop crime. Admit there is a gang problem in Roanoke and go after the gangs. Don’t take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves. You never know if you’re at the wrong McDonald’s at the wrong time.
McGUIRE: Get the kids back in school. Our Roanoke City Schools administrators — especially at the high school level — could often detect and defuse situations before shots were fired. Involve the churches and community groups. Our places of worship are essential in helping to build and support families. Give the Roanoke Police Department the resources they need to recruit and keep good law enforcement officers. Our department currently has 32 open positions and only 12 recruits at the academy. The lack of support shown to our police force this summer has led to increased resignations and retirements. Let’s up their pay, give them the training they need, and thank them for their service.
ALBERTO: All the shootings in our city truly boil down to one thing. It’s gang turf wars. And when we look at gangs, what’s their main source of income? It’s drugs. Our government looks at this like a legal issue instead of a commodities issue. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but if we’ve learned anything, it’s that Americans love drugs. Plain and simple, if we removed the illegality [of drugs], these “gangs” would be corporations and would have the opportunity to buy each other out instead of killing each other. As a city councilman, I would advocate for a Police Chief Friendly to ending the failed racist War on Drugs, and also tell the feds if you want to enforce your unjust laws you use your resources. I am against us using our tax revenue for the policing of someone else’s vices.
PRESTON: As a Roanoke native who has lived in high-crime neighborhoods the majority of my life, I recall experiencing similar levels of violent crime in the 1990s when I was a child. I say this to point out that the violent crime problem we’re experiencing isn’t new. It has consistently shown up in waves in Roanoke. It gets better for a while, and then it resumes and I think the reason we’ve failed to solve the problem for good is that little has been done to address the root. Most gun-related deaths and injuries are directly connected to domestic violence, mental illness, police-involved shootings, and gang activity. If we focus on strengthening communities, funding preventative programs, and creating equitable economic opportunities so people don’t feel the need to join gangs, we’re going to see violent crime go way down.
MOON REYNOLDS: Violence reduction will not come about without broad community engagement and support. The cities of Newport News and Danville have full time Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinators who report directly to the city manager. Newport News’ program has produced phenomenal results built upon community engagement of the plan development in accordance with the Office of Justice and Delinquency Prevention National Gang Center recommendations and local law enforcement agencies partnerships and other community-based nonprofits. I believe success of both programs has been overwhelming because of community support and the reduction of red tape and politics due to the coordinators working directly out of the city manager’s Office and not the police department.
Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?
JEFFREY: The role of city council should be to attract industries that pay a living wage and provide opportunities for advancement. We must also provide and promote job training, apprenticeships and internships that provide the necessary experience needed for technology-focused positions, positions in healthcare and trade skills.
VOLOSIN: Certainly some of the changes we’re experiencing are exciting, like the introduction of the medical school and brain research center, but industries that were the backbone of this city for many decades have left, and left many people behind when they did. Everyone in our city deserves to live in a place of opportunity, both now and in the future. My focus will be on getting people the tools they need to succeed, reducing the cost of doing business in the city, supporting and promoting local businesses, creating and fostering quality workforce development programs, attracting new developments around improved infrastructure, and incentivizing small business incubation centers.
WHITE-BOYD: I realize we have a 22% poverty rate and that is not OK with me. I have been working diligently with Virginia Career Works and local employers to match residents with skilled and technical jobs that are not being filled because of the lack of qualified applicants. Numerous businesses in Roanoke offer good-paying jobs and it’s my responsibility as a member of council to facilitate that connection with our residents to those jobs. I am working with Rob Leonard with Build Smart Institute (a trade school) to see how we can transition our high school graduates who are not interested in college but are very interested in learning a trade. I know basic trades are in high demand and are an excellent path to financial stability and can be very rewarding.
KELLER: Government should protect the rights of all citizens. Citizens should have equal opportunities; however, this doesn’t mean there will be equal outcomes. There are many reasons why businesses succeed or fail. Roanoke should streamline the process for starting a business. Right now, there are too many hurdles and roadblocks. A number of large companies have either left Roanoke or scaled back the operations. Roanoke needs to be business friendly and eliminate the Business, Professional and Occupational Licensing [BPOL] tax, which is a tax on gross receipts, not profit.
McGUIRE: Give the citizens a seat at the table. We currently elect our city council members at-large and our city council appoints our school board members. At-large elections and appointed school boards are rooted in racism. They were enacted during the Jim Crow era and were designed to limit the political influence of people of color. Let’s go from at-large elections to ward elections. Neighborhoods would be organized into wards and the citizens would elect representatives to city council. Let’s elect our school board members. Granted, we’ve been blessed with outstanding appointed school board members the past few years. But will we always be so blessed? Education: Get the kids back in school. Education is the magic bullet for some of our kids. Online learning is not cutting it.
ALBERTO: Begin by ensuring that the poorest neighborhoods have direct transportation to the economic hubs in our city. It makes no sense for a bus to take two hours to go from Hurt Park to Valley View. I want to see us focus on a “trickle up economy” where we focus on lifting up the bottom 30% of our city with the help from the top 10% of business. If we can eliminate the tax burden on all small business making less than, let’s just say, $250,000 and increase the tax rate on business making more than $1 million a year, Roanoke can become the small business capital of not just Virginia but the entire country.
PRESTON: I would like to create more economically diverse neighborhoods by creating affordable housing opportunities in higher opportunity parts of town. Statistics have shown that economically diverse schools perform 22 times better than schools with high concentrated levels of poverty and creating economically diverse neighborhoods plays an important role in facilitating economically diverse schools. We also need to make sure that schools have the funding they need to accommodate students with special needs. We need more efficient public transportation so that people without transportation of their own have an affordable way to get to and from work, and we need more job training programs, and job opportunities, for people who lack college degrees.
MOON REYNOLDS: The foundation to individual and family wealth-building is earning power beyond the minimum wage threshold. Thus, we must begin to offer programs which train our citizens in the skill areas which pay a “living wage” and come with benefits and opportunities for advancement. Along with the training we must provide a comprehensive program of “wrap around” services to connect workforce-ready persons with employers. In this regard, I would ask that Virginia Western Community College, in partnership with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, seek to get our area designated to receive state funding to initiate a Network2Work Program. This program has the potential to help us to improve the economic livelihood of all Roanokers.
The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?
JEFFREY: To combat racism, it must be acknowledged. To combat racism, we must address the systemic racism and injustices that exist in our laws and our policies. And while Roanoke has many opportunities to talk about, learn about and understand racism, it is now time to act. We need to make changes to our policies and provide equitable access to opportunities.
VOLOSIN: We are all coming to terms with the history of entrenched discrimination in our country, but it’s also important to remember our local history and the consequences systemic racism has had here in our own city if we’re to overcome tensions and promote a just and unified Roanoke. If we ignore the current impacts of past practices like redlining and urban renewal, we are doing a disservice to the city and its future. I have been inspired by programs like the one in Denver that dispatches mental health professionals, social workers and paramedics to certain calls rather than police. Over the years, police have been increasingly expected to handle issues beyond their scope and training, which is neither fair to them or the public.
WHITE-BOYD: In order to combat and confront racism we have to first as a city acknowledge that it exists. It is imperative that the city not overlook the moral commitment that has been made to the people of Gainsboro years ago. The gentrification and urban renewal that took place in the Gainsboro community is unconscionable and we have to do what’s right. I was appointed to the newly formed Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board as chair and along with my colleague on council Bill Bestpitch. The purpose and responsibility of the board is to 1.) Review the priorities for Interwoven Equity 2.) Review all existing city policies ordinances and regulations and recommend to city council changes in such policies, ordinances or regulations to eliminate any policies or procedures that promote inequality or limit empowerment. This will include hiring practices, police policy and certainly interwoven equity just to name a few key areas.
KELLER: Justice needs to be colorblind. The mistreatment of anyone, rich or poor, black or white, is wrong. What can Roanoke do? Enhance de-escalation training and use of non-lethal methods of restraint. Our law enforcement officers need better compensation and training. In Roanoke, the police need the support of city council. At the Back the Blue Rally on July 5, not a single member of city council attended the rally. At the Back the Blue Rally on Aug. 18, which Peg McGuire and I sponsored, again not a single member of city council attended. Where were they? These were public events. We didn’t receive a single “regret” that they couldn’t be there. City council says they support law enforcement, but their actions deny this.
McGUIRE: As a Republican, I’m often caught in the middle of people yelling “Black Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter.” I’m the adoptive mother of two brown boys. I do not believe that the United States of America is inherently racist. I do not believe that we were founded on racist ideas. But I also know that racists are among us and my sons will experience prejudice and hate. We solve this problem not in the city council hearing room, or in the classroom, but on the sidewalk, neighbor to neighbor, person to person. We start by eliminating the prejudice and bias that each of us hold. As an elected official — and as a human, actually — I can’t promise that I can solve the issues of prejudice, racism, and bias. I can only promise that I will see each citizen as a whole person, made in the image of God, who has promise and potential beyond our wildest dreams.
ALBERTO: Simple. Begin by lifting up those who need the help the most. No one worries about the color of each other’s skin when we’re all doing well in our lives. It’s when things start to go wrong that we begin to look for scapegoats. Unfortunately in this country, minorities have been used as a scapegoat since the inception of our nation. We have come a long way and have a long way left to go. I can’t sit here and pretend like I have the answers because I don’t and don’t be fooled into thinking that any of the other candidates have the solution because no one does. All we can do is lead by example in our lives and in our public interactions. We must see beyond the color of someone’s skin and financial footing for we are all Americans. We are all one Roanoke!
PRESTON: Step one is acknowledging that racism exists, acknowledging the systemic nature of it, and then doing something to dismantle that system. A big part of that means re-imagining what public safety should look like. I’d like to see a focus on restorative, opposed to punitive, justice. I’d like to see non-violent offenders met with resources to decrease the likelihood that they’ll offend again. I’d like to see well-funded mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and other preventative programs, and I’d like to see people as a whole with equitable access to the resources that they need to thrive in our community.
MOON REYNOLDS: Nothing new under the sun. In the early 1980s, tensions were high between the Roanoke City Police Department and several civil rights organizations, namely the NAACP and SCLC, that resulted from policies and in-the-field practices by the police department which were prejudicial to the minority and low income communities in Roanoke. I recall the appointment of a citywide work group who would participate in a series of workshops which were designed and facilitated by the George Mason University’s Center for Conflict Resolution. The result was the diffusion of tension, the development of policies and procedures that would govern police behavior relative to citizen engagement, as well as new and innovative community policing programs were instituted which brought patrol officers in direct contact with the citizens they were sworn to serve and protect. I believe that it’s time to repeat this process in order to create the conversations that are necessary in order for Roanoke to get refocused on ensuring that every citizen is treated with respect and given the opportunity to succeed and become productive self-sufficient members of the community.
