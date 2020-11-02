CASEY: Pessimists, optimists make Roanoke County election predictions

Here’s Peckman’s guess: “Biden is going to take Roanoke County by three votes for a total of 25,077. After the recount it will be four votes.” Biden’s percentage “will be 50.005%.”

His wife, Kris Peckman, wrote: “I am not quite such an optimist as my husband, maybe from the quantity and size of the Trump/Pence signs in our Walrond Park-area neighborhood. Now the size is irrelevant, since Trump must do everything bigly, but I have only seen three Biden/Harris signs here; one of them is ours, and the two others are on the same property.”

Paul Zenner of Blacksburg is even more optimistic than Bob Peckman. Zenner guessed Biden would take more than 30,000 votes and win the county with 50.1 percent. Why?

“Because I choose to believe Americans are smarter than we have appeared lately,” Zenner wrote.

Rob Abdelnour is under no delusion Biden will win Roanoke County.

But “As a life long conservative, I hope Biden wins!” Abdelnour wrote. “Felt damn good voting against Trump already!”

Matthew Gallimore of Roanoke County says he hasn’t decided yet for whom to vote.