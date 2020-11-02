CASEY: Pessimists, optimists make Roanoke County election predictions

As you may know from reading this column, we’re running an election contest to guess the number of votes Joe Biden will win in Roanoke County.
It’s a daunting task, considering that no Democratic presidential candidate has won Roanoke County since 1944. The last time a Democrat came close was 1976, when Jimmy Carter polled 48.6% against Republican Gerald Ford.
So far, we have 161 entrants, and by the time you read this Tuesday morning, the midnight Monday deadline will have passed. But some of the players did more than enter a vote total for Biden and the percentage they believe the Democrat will take in Roanoke County.
Some included 2 cents worth of opinion with their predictions. Let’s peruse.
“I have a hard time understanding how someone like Donald Trump can act like he does and garner so much support,” wrote David Blevins of Roanoke County. “Often think he is not the problem but just a symptom of the problem since so many people think he is presidential material!”
Here’s another Roanoke County resident who feels similarly.
“Thanks for making the inevitable a bit more fun,” wrote Lynn Yates. “I’ve grown accustomed to living in the alternate universe of Roanoke County, but it was interesting reading your research and statistics to confirm that the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Larry Martin of Roanoke County guessed that Biden would take more than 23,000 votes, which would be a historic number. No Democrat running for president has ever cracked the 20,000 vote threshold in Roanoke County. The only one who’s come close is Barack Obama in 2008, who pulled 19,812.
“I am optimistic that there are Fed Up Trump voters and eager Biden Voters,” Martin wrote.
Jim Clifton of Salem is thinking that way, too.
“I believe (maybe naively so) there’s a significant number of voters that usually vote Republican in Roanoke County that are fed up with the corrupt and deceitful Donald Trump and see Joe Biden as, if nothing else, a decent and trustworthy man,” Clifton wrote. “I fervently hope that many of these same voters are ready for a return to honorable, steady and ethical leadership from the White House.”
When Grant Holly of Roanoke County voted early in Vinton more than three weeks ago, it wasn’t for either major-party candidate. His ballot was a write-in.
“Both Joe and Donald are equally immoral and cut from the same corrupt, despicable cloth, so I wrote in the Green Party ticket. A duopoly cartel is getting all of us (except the limited few corporate class) nowhere fast!” Holly wrote.
Dave Carey of Charlottesville guessed that Biden would take a few hundred more votes than 23,000, and that the Democrat’s share would equal 41 percent of the vote.
“I’m probably being way too optimistic here,” Carey wrote. “I’m a little surprised that Obama didn’t crack 40%.” (The best Obama did was in 2008, when he pulled 38.9%.)
Don Williamson of Apex, North Carolina, believes Biden will take a slightly lower percentage, 38.6%
“Although I would love to win the contest, I would be extremely happy to lose by a huge margin (i.e. it would be great to see a larger turnout of registered voters as well as a much higher percentage for Biden),” he wrote.
Some of the entrants focused on the prize for whoever guesses closest — that’s lunch on yours truly. Among the players in that category is Doris Short of Roanoke. She seems determined to try and blow my expense account out of the water.
“ I choose the steakhouse of your choice … I want the best steak they have medium rare and ranch on the salad and baked potato, bread and ice tea,” Short wrote.
What, no 100-proof whiskey shots? What kind of lunch is that, Doris?
John Oen of Christiansburg said he knows exactly where we’re heading for a midday repast after he wins: “I like pizza from Queens in Pearisburg, best in NRV,” his entry said.
“I do hope you like Taaza,” wrote Bob Peckman, who lives in the Hollins area. He’s among a handful of crazy optimists who predicted Biden would win the county.
Here’s Peckman’s guess: “Biden is going to take Roanoke County by three votes for a total of 25,077. After the recount it will be four votes.” Biden’s percentage “will be 50.005%.”
His wife, Kris Peckman, wrote: “I am not quite such an optimist as my husband, maybe from the quantity and size of the Trump/Pence signs in our Walrond Park-area neighborhood. Now the size is irrelevant, since Trump must do everything bigly, but I have only seen three Biden/Harris signs here; one of them is ours, and the two others are on the same property.”
Paul Zenner of Blacksburg is even more optimistic than Bob Peckman. Zenner guessed Biden would take more than 30,000 votes and win the county with 50.1 percent. Why?
“Because I choose to believe Americans are smarter than we have appeared lately,” Zenner wrote.
Rob Abdelnour is under no delusion Biden will win Roanoke County.
But “As a life long conservative, I hope Biden wins!” Abdelnour wrote. “Felt damn good voting against Trump already!”
Matthew Gallimore of Roanoke County says he hasn’t decided yet for whom to vote.
“Biden’s going to carry Virginia either way, even if Trump manages to win again. Hopefully we’ll know who won overall, though, by December. If the country does fall apart, I have hope that Virginia will hold together. We might even get a great Navy out of the deal!”
The funniest message of all came from Pernie Forehand, who calls herself, “a native Bedford edumicated clodhopping Hillbillie w/Hippie leanings.” Forehand didn’t stab a guess at how many votes Biden would rack up in Roanoke County.
But she gave me a formula to figure that out:
“What you do is, you add up all the times since January 20, 2017 that Mr. Trump has insulted, berated, lied to, cussed, or otherwise irritated anyone, on American soil ONLY . . . VOILA!!! There’s your Number!” Forehand wrote.
No question that would be a big one. So I put her down in the spreadsheet as guessing “INFINITY.”
Good luck to the players. And happy Election Night, everybody. Any way you cut this one, it’s going to be a doozy.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
