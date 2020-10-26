CASEY: You have less than a week to enter my 2020 election contest

Here’s my final pitch for our 2020 election contest to predict the raw number of votes Democrat Joe Biden will take in the Republican stronghold of Roanoke County. The victor wins lunch with yours truly, and so far we have 91 entrants.

What follows is a little bit of information about them, along with some current and historical tidbits from presidential elections in Roanoke County. Those may help you devise your guess, which you must snail-mail or email to me at dan.casey@roanoke.com before 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2.

The first person to enter the contest was Dean Davison, a Vinton resident and current secretary of the Libertarian Party of Virginia. In 2019, Davison ran against incumbent Del. Terry Austin of House District 19. (Davison ultimately withdrew from that race because of a family health issue.)

Davison guessed Biden would take 5,648 votes, or 28 percent of the Roanoke County total. But it’s likely Biden already has at least that many in the bank in Roanoke County, considering the heavy turnout for early in-person voting and mail-in ballots received by the Roanoke County registrar.

If you’re looking for other reasons why Davison’s guess seems on the low side, here’s another: Since 1980, the average number of presidential votes for the Democrat in Roanoke County elections works out to 15,664.