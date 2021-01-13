Editorial: 10 questions

We have questions, lots and lots of questions.
Our first category today: The fall-out from the storming of the Capitol.
1. For those Republicans who voted against impeaching President Trump, if inciting an insurrectionist mob to storm the Capitol isn't sufficient grounds for impeachment, then what is? Should we now conclude that the impeachment clause of the Constitution is essentially meaningless? Conversely, does this mean that it is now OK for a Democratic president to urge Black Lives Matters activists to storm the Capitol? What would be the difference?
2. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won't bring the Senate into session to consider the impeachment until after Trump's term is over. If foreign terrorists had attacked the Capitol, would the Senate take such a leisurely approach? Or would it assemble immediately to pass the requisite declaration of war? What is the difference between being attacked by domestic terrorists and by foreign terrorists?
3. The present schedule sets up an impeachment trial after Trump is no longer president. We understand the point of voting for impeachment – to get the charges on the historical record – but the real purpose of impeachment is to remove an office-holder from office. If that's no longer possible, then what's the point of an impeachment trial? Wouldn't the proper remedy for Trump after noon on Jan. 20 be a criminal indictment?
4. Will there be a formal investigation into the storming of the Capitol, something on the order of the commission that investigated the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001? If not, why not?
5. On Sunday, Rocky Mount announced that it had put on administrative leave two police officers who had photographed themselves inside the Capitol. They've now been charged by federal authorities. But some questions remain unanswered here. Namely, the modern-day version of the old Watergate inquiry of “what did the president know and when did he know it?” More to the point, when did Rocky Mount officials learn the two officers had photographed themselves inside the Capitol?
6. We haven't heard Democrats say much about “defund the police” lately. Conversely, we haven't heard Republican apologists for Trump say much about “blue lives matter” after the mob savagely beat several Capitol Police officers, in one case fatally. What happened to all that?
Our second category: The General Assembly.
7.Why must an entire state Senate district go unrepresented during the upcoming session? State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell County, who represented a district that sprawls from the Kentucky line into Montgomery County, passed away Jan. 1 due to complications from COVID-19. By necessity, that district must go unrepresented for a time – but must it go unrepresented for as long as it will be? Gov. Ralph Northam has called a special election for March 23, which effectively means Chafin's successor won't serve in any legislative session this year. This year's short session is scheduled to adjourn on Feb. 27; the reconvened session – aka, the veto session – will come back March 17 and typically won't last more than a day or so. Throughout all that, the district will go completely unrepresented.
By contrast, when Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County resigned her House seat on Dec. 8 to focus on her campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor, Northam set a special election for Jan. 5 – not quite a month later. Had he adhered to the same schedule here, there would be an election in early February and Chafin's successor would have been able to serve for at least part of the session. It's easy to jump to one obvious conclusion – Foy's successor was likely to be a Democrat (and is), while Chafin's successor will almost surely be a Republican, so the Democratic governor was eager to fill one seat quickly and not fill the other. Before Chafin's passing, the Senate was divided between 21 Democrats and 19 Republicans. Now Democrats have a slightly larger margin to play with. Why shouldn't we jump to the worst possible conclusion here?
8. How long will Chafin's successor actually serve? Later this year, Virginia's new redistricting commission will draw new district lines based on the latest census numbers. It's no secret that the population is growing in Northern Virginia and dropping in Southwest Virginia, which means it's quite likely the region will lose legislative seats. We obviously have no way of knowing how many seats or where those new lines will be drawn but, just on the basis of the unforgiving math, it's entirely possible the candidates running to succeed Chafin are running for a seat that won't exist beyond the present term.
9. What's wrong with Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun? He took part in the protests in Washington on Jan. 6 although not in the storming of the Capitol. That's his right, of course, and not what we're calling attention to. Instead, it's this. After those events, LaRock sent out an fund-raising appeal that said of his critics: “Rather than focusing on the business of Loudoun County and the needs of the colored community, they are wasting their time and taxpayer resources to attack me.” The colored community? Really? Why in the world would someone use that kind of language?
Our final category: The pandemic.
10. The Campbell County Board of Supervisors has foolishly adopted a resolution declaring Northam's various coronavirus-related restrictions “unconstitutional.” Never mind that the board of supervisors is not a court of law, and that no court has found those rules unconstitutional. Now there are similar efforts in Amherst County and Bedford County. Appomattox County, meanwhile, wisely rejected an attempt to set itself up as nullification county. You'll notice all these localities are share a common geography. What is happening there that they've all had to battle not just COVID-19 but also the contagion of nullification? And what, exactly, would these would-be nullifiers propose as a way to fight the pandemic? They seem not to understand that they're living in counties where the infection rate is among the highest not just in the country but in the world.