Editorial: We'll find out today who believes in democracy

Today is Election Day. Yes, you thought we had an Election Day in November when we cast ballots for president (more like an Election Autumn in states that, such as Virginia, allow early voting). And you thought we had another in December when the electors we technically were voting for cast their ballots for president. Well, now we have a third — the constitutionally mandated congressional acceptance of those results.
In a normal time, this would be a mere formality but 2021 begins no more normally than 2020 ended. Instead, we will see some Republicans challenge these results. The fact that they won’t succeed is irrelevant to the gravity of the damage being done to the foundations of our democracy.
To believe that the results of the election are somehow fraudulent is to believe several levels of absurdity. One must believe that some states under Republican control — most notably Arizona and Georgia — are somehow complicit in this conspiracy. One must believe that President Donald Trump’s own attorney general was in cahoots when he said there was no evidence of irregularities big enough to overturn the election. Finally, one must believe that every court that has been called upon to rule on Trump’s election lawsuits is somehow in connivance with this vast left-wing conspiracy.
Trump would have a case if he actually had, well, a case. When Al Gore challenged the 2000 results in Florida, he found some courts sympathetic to his legal arguments until the U.S. Supreme Court finally ruled otherwise in a 5-4 decision. Here not a single court has found in favor of the substance of Trump’s arguments. Instead, some of the loudest judicial denunciations of his challenges have come from Republican-appointed jurists — even ones Trump himself appointed. Not even the U.S. Supreme Court, now tilted much further to the right, wanted anything to do with these cases. The highest court in the land unceremoniously dismissed the much-ballyhooed Texas lawsuit for lack of standing. Make no mistake — that may be a technicality but it’s also the court’s way of saying it sees so little in these challenges that it won’t even dignify them with a hearing. If the conservative justices on the court wanted to take up the case they could have easily found a way to. The fact that they did not is a silence that speaks loudly.
When Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, signed on with the petition to hear the Texas case, we criticized them. We are also fond of exploring an issue from multiple angles so let’s revisit that. There’s a case to be made that maybe the Supreme Court should have taken up that case. The rationale: Perhaps a full court hearing on Trump’s case — and the inevitable 9-0 ruling against it that would follow — would have lanced the national boil for all but the most unreconstructed diehards. Instead, what we’re left with now is nothing less than a naked attempt to overturn an election. Let’s be clear — that’s what any vote not to accept the state-certified results will represent. This is a choice between democracy, however unpleasant the results may be for some, and conspiracy theories.
There are legitimate debates to be had about what election laws ought to be, particularly in regard to absentee voting and mail ballots that are postmarked before Election Day but arrive afterward. However, one easy solution — a national election law — is a decidedly anti-federalist and therefore anti-conservative response. We also notice that none of the Republicans poised to challenge the presidential results show any inclination to question the same results that elected many Republican officeholders in those same states.
There are many words we could use to describe this effort, but we’ll defer to those of Paul Ryan, the former Republican Speaker of the House who, in a different universe, might now be finishing up a second term as vice president: “Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory strike at the foundation of our republic. It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans. The fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy.”
There is, however, one word that we cannot use to describe these attempts to overturn an election: Unconstitutional. Trump has helped expose just how airy the constitution actually is. There is nothing in that document that requires Congress to abide by the election results. Indeed, there is nothing in the Constitution that even requires states hold elections for presidential electors (which is who we technically voted for). Instead, the Constitution leaves the method of selection up to the states. In the early days of the republic, most states didn’t hold presidential elections; state legislatures picked the electors. For instance, in 1800, only five of 16 states held popular elections for electors. Virginia was one of those and, not surprisingly, Thomas Jefferson took 77% of the vote against 23% for John Adams.
Not until 1820 did most states hold popular elections — 15 of 24 — although that was largely moot because James Monroe had no real opposition for reelection. By 1828, there were popular elections in all but two states — Delaware and South Carolina were the holdouts and South Carolina held out until after the Civil War. Its first popular election for president wasn’t until 1868.
There is nothing except popular opinion to stop states from reverting to that system. Biden won five states with Republican state legislatures (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; a sixth, New Hampshire, flipped to Republican in November even as Biden was winning the state). Trump lobbied state legislators in Michigan and Pennsylvania. They wisely decided to do nothing but had they dared to ignore the voters who wanted Biden (or at least didn’t want Trump) and elect a slate of Trump electors instead, that would have been a perfectly constitutional thing to do. Given the way voters are aligned — with Democratic voters concentrated in the cities and Republicans in rural areas — they might not have even suffered any political repercussions at the next election.