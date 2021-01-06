Editorial: We'll find out today who believes in democracy

Today is Election Day. Yes, you thought we had an Election Day in November when we cast ballots for president (more like an Election Autumn in states that, such as Virginia, allow early voting). And you thought we had another in December when the electors we technically were voting for cast their ballots for president. Well, now we have a third — the constitutionally mandated congressional acceptance of those results.

In a normal time, this would be a mere formality but 2021 begins no more normally than 2020 ended. Instead, we will see some Republicans challenge these results. The fact that they won’t succeed is irrelevant to the gravity of the damage being done to the foundations of our democracy.

To believe that the results of the election are somehow fraudulent is to believe several levels of absurdity. One must believe that some states under Republican control — most notably Arizona and Georgia — are somehow complicit in this conspiracy. One must believe that President Donald Trump’s own attorney general was in cahoots when he said there was no evidence of irregularities big enough to overturn the election. Finally, one must believe that every court that has been called upon to rule on Trump’s election lawsuits is somehow in connivance with this vast left-wing conspiracy.