Editorial: Who was our most significant one-term president?

Donald Trump still has a few days to go as president but it’s not too early to start thinking about the legacy he will leave behind.
Before we get to that tomorrow, let’s ask a more fundamental question: How big a legacy can any one-term president leave behind? We’ve had 45 presidents (Grover Cleveland counts as both the 22nd and 24th because he served nonconsecutive terms). Once we factor out the ones who died in office and those who served out their terms, we are left with 13 presidents who served just a single full term: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, James Polk, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Rutherford Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and, now, Trump. Grover Cleveland and Gerald Ford are special cases. Cleveland lost reelection, then won again four years later. Ford is the only president who served part of a term, sought a full one, and lost. That makes 15.
Of those, 11 lost their reelection bids and an 12th (Pierce) tried but couldn’t win renomination. Only Polk, Buchanan and Hayes declined to seek a second term. We’ll see whether Joe Biden, soon to become the nation’s oldest president, someday joins their ranks.
One thing is clear: There are a lot of forgettable names on that list. It seems fair to say that Trump will not be so forgettable.
Some of those 15 are uniformly regarded as abject failures. Whenever historians compile one of their rankings of presidents, Buchanan is almost always rated the worst — the Union fell apart under his watch, during the long transition between Abraham Lincoln’s election and inauguration. No matter how bad you think Trump was, the Union didn’t fall apart. Voters judged Trump a failure, otherwise they’d have reelected him. Just how big a failure did voters think he was? Not as big as some would like to think. The 47.2% of the popular vote he received was more than any other president who lost with the exception of Cleveland’s 48.6% and Ford’s 48%. By contrast, Carter polled 41%, Hoover 40%, Bush 37%. Taft fared the worst, taking just 23% and finishing third in a multi-candidate field.
Despite that embarrassing loss, Taft went on to serve as chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and, more than a century later, became a lovable mascot for the Washington Nationals baseball team. The point: History can often be pretty forgiving. Carter is considered a weak president, but an exemplary ex-president, one beloved enough that even Liberty University invited him to be a graduation speaker in 2018.
Being well-liked in one’s post-presidential years is not the same as leaving a significant legacy. The presidents that we can all agree were significant served two terms (or, in Franklin Roosevelt’s case, more than two). Can a one-termer leave an impact on that scale? Ironically, Trump’s critics may be the first to say yes — on the grounds that he showed just how fragile our democracy is. The Union didn’t fall apart on is watch but at times it certainly seemed to be falling apart. It will take years to properly judge Trump in other ways. He accelerated a realignment of American politics: Will that continue or fade away once he does? He tried to reorient American trade policy and foreign policy. How much of that will stick?
Even the most forgettable of presidents leave some permanent mark. Pierce oversaw the opening of the trade between the United States and Japan. Harrison saw six states admitted to the Union, more than under any other president. Hayes ended Reconstruction, and effectively paved the way for Southerners to impose Jim Crow laws. We won’t be putting up any monuments to Hayes (although Botetourt County’s Civil War monument contains a reference to the “dark Reconstruction years” during which Virginia was forced to grant voting rights to Blacks).
So let’s reframe the question: Who was the most significant one-term president? Was it Bush, who led the nation into a victorious Persian Gulf War that vanquished the ghosts of Vietnam? Was it Carter who oversaw the Camp David Peace Accords, the establishment of the nation’s first energy policy, the return of the Panama Canal to Panama? Was it Hayes, whose policies doomed the South to more than a century of often violent apartheid? All those merit some votes — keeping in mind that legacies can be both good and bad, depending on your point of view — but here’s another nominee: Polk.
Polk is, in many ways, America’s most underrated president. He came into office with four clear goals and accomplished all four — and then some. He wanted to reestablish an independent treasury system. He wanted to reduce tariffs. He wanted to acquire some or all of the Pacific Northwest, then disputed territory with Great Britain. He wanted to acquire California, then owned by Mexico. He wound up getting Texas and much of the American West along with it.
The Democratic platform asserted that “our title to the whole of the Territory of Oregon is clear and unquestionable” and declared that no compromise with Britain (which then controlled Canada) was possible. Newspaper headline writers reduced that to the catchier “54-40 or fight!,” the numbers signifying a latitude that ran as far north as southern Alaska. Polk ended up not fighting — rather, he compromised and got our present northern border. (No one ever asks “who lost Vancouver?”). But he fought Mexico.
Outgoing President John Tyler had signed the papers to annex Texas, perhaps the most significant thing any soon-to-be-ex-president had done. Polk decided not to revoke the offer and, long story short, wound up as a wartime president. The Mexican War (or, more properly, the Mexican-American War) resolved the Texas question in our favor — and also won us everything from there west.
When Polk took the oath of office, there were no states west of Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana — just some “unorganized territory” in the Midwest that had a vague ending point. When he left office, the United States unquestionably stretched from sea to shining sea. Looking back, the election of 1844 — decided by just 1.4% of the popular vote — was one of the most consequential in American history. Henry Clay had little interest in acquiring either the Northwest or Texas, fearing either would upset the delicate balance between slave states and free states. Polk wanted both — literally changing the shape of the country, and setting the stage for a future civil war. It will be hard for anyone to top that, one term or otherwise.