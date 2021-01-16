Editorial: Who was our most significant one-term president?

Donald Trump still has a few days to go as president but it’s not too early to start thinking about the legacy he will leave behind.

Before we get to that tomorrow, let’s ask a more fundamental question: How big a legacy can any one-term president leave behind? We’ve had 45 presidents (Grover Cleveland counts as both the 22nd and 24th because he served nonconsecutive terms). Once we factor out the ones who died in office and those who served out their terms, we are left with 13 presidents who served just a single full term: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, James Polk, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Rutherford Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and, now, Trump. Grover Cleveland and Gerald Ford are special cases. Cleveland lost reelection, then won again four years later. Ford is the only president who served part of a term, sought a full one, and lost. That makes 15.

Of those, 11 lost their reelection bids and an 12th (Pierce) tried but couldn’t win renomination. Only Polk, Buchanan and Hayes declined to seek a second term. We’ll see whether Joe Biden, soon to become the nation’s oldest president, someday joins their ranks.

One thing is clear: There are a lot of forgettable names on that list. It seems fair to say that Trump will not be so forgettable.