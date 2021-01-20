Freivalds: The Donald, the dictator, left us quite a mess

It’s no longer just pejorative or outrageous to call Donald Trump a dictator or someone with dictatorial tendencies; he is one. And this shakes many of us to our self-serving core. How did this person appear in our political system? Aren’t we better than that? This is a banana republic on steroids. TV shows, pundits, social media, snobbery of the elite, all led to a false illusion, if not delusion, of who Americans really are. All men are created equal? Here’s the dictionary definition of a dictator: ”A person who orders others about domineeringly, or one whose pronouncements on some subject are meant to be taken as the final word.”

All this was hidden from view by our Constitution. Trump tried to be an absolute dictator but was constrained by an active “fake news” media, and a skeptical Congress and courts. Because of all this he escaped being compared to Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany who had no such constraints and who drove Germany to ruin. The comparison is no longer far-fetched and is now debated openly.