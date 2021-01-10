Howell: History will condemn Donald Trump

With Donald Trump’s bizarre regime on its deathbed, it’s time that all Americans honestly faced the ugly realities of his record as president, and pondered how a force greater than us all – history – will judge him.
Never before has a president operated in a way that was so contemptuous of every aspect of American government, our national institutions, our political traditions, especially the details of the constitutional role and requirements of a president.
But there was never any reason to believe that Trump knew anything about any of this. He’d never been elected to an office of any kind; never served on a school board or a town council.
Always a corrupt con man, a creation of the myth he’d manufactured for himself, he was never remotely qualified, prepared, or able in any way, intellectually or temperamentally, to do the job no one ever expected him to hold.
From the start, many people warned that this man was a dangerous fit for the presidency, and he proved them all right. We got an early example of his belief in a reality that only he could see, when he claimed that his inaugural crowd had been larger than President Obama’s.
A simple look at two comparative photos showed he was wrong, yet he stuck to his story. Later, journalists and others began to notice how routinely he lied, lied, and then lied again. Soon, mainstream media had tracked exact numbers of his lies, and they would measure in the thousands.
His erratic decisions and public statements began to become best embodied by his addiction to Twitter, where he announced firings, policy, personal grievances and endless attacks on his enemies, real or imagined.
Naturally, he’d deny being a racist, but there were few prominent blacks in American politics that he didn’t criticize, argue with, or insult. His targets even included a Gold Star family and their African-American member of Congress.
His blazing narcissism was always on display, as he pronounced himself a “stable genius.” Yet, he didn’t read, study, or educate himself about any of the matters within his purview as “leader of the free world.” He apparently thought he knew it all already.
As many Americans and much of the world watched and wondered how such a man had ever risen to power, the gathering storm of the coronavirus in late 2019 was the event that exposed, above all else, his utter incompetence and his belief that no event mattered except for how it affected him.
He knew from the start how bad it was, but did not tell the American people. He repeatedly claimed it would just “go away.” His so-called task force was little more than an opportunity for him to make brazen claims that weren’t true, sometimes directly contradicting what the doctors and scientists had said before him.
He mocked mask-wearing, continued with super-spreader rallies where his cultish supporters thought it was cute not to wear a mask. He never once expressed any sadness or concern for the deaths and the families affected.
When finally pressed by a reporter to say something about the impact – meaning all the deaths – of the disease, he could only muster: “It is what it is.” That lack of empathy for the suffering of people is a trait seen in serial killers.
He trailed in presidential election polls throughout 2020, and was decisively defeated on Nov. 3. He lost the popular vote by twice the margin he’d lost it in ’16. The Electoral College was not close, either.
Yet, this president then engaged in nothing less than a brazen attempt to throw out a clean and fair election just to keep himself in power. That’s the stuff of fascism, and the stuff of “banana republics” of yesteryear.
But it wasn’t surprising. Trump had once mused that America might one day “have a president for life.” After he lost the election, he obviously thought that person should be him.
In the weeks after the election, his many lawsuits that claimed “voter fraud” were basically laughed out of court. If he had any decent reputation left – a big “if” – he wasted it with an obvious attempt to steal presidential power for another term he hadn’t won.
History judges us all; surely its verdict on him will be this: He was the worst president ever. Ever. And may we never see his like again.
Howell is a longtime Democratic party and labor union activist from the Roanoke Valley.