Howell: History will condemn Donald Trump

With Donald Trump’s bizarre regime on its deathbed, it’s time that all Americans honestly faced the ugly realities of his record as president, and pondered how a force greater than us all – history – will judge him.

Never before has a president operated in a way that was so contemptuous of every aspect of American government, our national institutions, our political traditions, especially the details of the constitutional role and requirements of a president.

But there was never any reason to believe that Trump knew anything about any of this. He’d never been elected to an office of any kind; never served on a school board or a town council.

Always a corrupt con man, a creation of the myth he’d manufactured for himself, he was never remotely qualified, prepared, or able in any way, intellectually or temperamentally, to do the job no one ever expected him to hold.

From the start, many people warned that this man was a dangerous fit for the presidency, and he proved them all right. We got an early example of his belief in a reality that only he could see, when he claimed that his inaugural crowd had been larger than President Obama’s.