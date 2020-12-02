Martin: Let capitalism solve the mask debate

Down here in rural Southwest Virginia, there’s a lot of resistance to wearing face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Whether it’s a genuine disbelief in the virus itself, or a rebellious spirit toward big government intervention, “I ain’t wearin’ a mask” is a common theme in my part of the world. Now, don’t get me wrong. Plenty of my friends and family are regularly wearing masks, and wisely so, but more than a handful of people don’t believe the virus is any more dangerous than the average seasonal flu, and multiple people have suggested that the virus is either a conspiracy or a terrorist attack. This, despite COVID-19 having killed almost five times as many Americans as last year’s seasonal flu, including people I know.
Now, my opinion is well-formed on why these individuals have cognitive dissonance over the virus and why wearing a mask is antithetical to their conviction that the government can’t be trusted to tell the truth, even as Donald Trump’s own appointed officials are the ones confessing that truth. But, that’s not my concern at the moment, because these individuals will never be convinced of the facts, no matter how loud you scream, or how hastily you share that Facebook post with just the right headline.
Instead, I want to see these individuals, who so recklessly endanger their friends, family and fellow citizens, be made to share in some responsibility for their actions, much in the same way that drunk drivers are held responsible for their reckless behavior.
In the early 1900s, during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic, health insurance was not a commonality among the American people. But today, with a significant number of Americans having health insurance, many of those Americans who acquire the COVID-19 disease will find themselves expecting their insurance companies to pay for treatment. And in most cases, those insurance companies, including government Medicare, will be forced to pay up — even in cases where the person contracted the disease from someone who willfully chose not to wear a mask during their interaction. But is that fair?
Why should insurance companies, including our own federal government through Medicare, be forced to remedy the behavior of these shameless individuals? Our premium dollars and our tax dollars will be used to correct a problem that our less-than-thoughtful neighbors helped create. And since when have private health insurance companies acted so charitably?
Retailers have gone a long way to effectively lobby a mask mandate, by requiring their customers to wear masks when entering their establishments. And yet, across the country, from parties, protests and social gatherings, some individuals still act recklessly by failing to wear a mask. Or, by wearing a mask just long enough to get past the gatekeeper in their local grocery store. In fact, just the other day at a Walmart in Roanoke, I saw no less than 10 individuals without a mask — inside the store.
As my geography might suggest, I lean Libertarian and conservative in most political debates, so I’m sympathetic to those who don’t believe on principle that the government should require citizens to wear face masks in public, regardless of whether or not I think it’s a smart idea. But there are other ways to accomplish the same goal.
Let capitalism solve the problem. I say, allow and encourage insurance companies to hold these reckless individuals financially and legally responsible for this behavior which scientific evidence suggests causes the individuals around them great suffering, financially, physically and emotionally. Independent contact-tracing, which already helps pin down who spread the disease, and the plethora of cell phone recordings documenting this behavior, should be more than adequate to indicate the uber-reckless behavior of certain individuals and could be used as evidence to hold them responsible.
Now, I’m a reasonable person. I know that logistically, what I am suggesting would be very difficult to do. The delays in testing, the asymptomatic nature of the disease, and the sheer spread of the disease would make this proposal difficult to deploy.
But that’s not the point.
What our nation has lacked throughout this pandemic is direct, unambiguous messaging. And it only takes a handful of cases to send a clear message. If the government won’t provide the messaging, then let America’s insurance companies do it, who will, by the way, be the ones bearing the brunt of the cost of misinformation and willful negligence. Until they pass on those costs to us. If an individual knows that their behavior will potentially result in financial and legal consequences, how many people will cease to take the pandemic and their individual responsibility seriously? I say, let them put their money where their mask ought to be.
Martin is a software developer, who works remotely from Stuart for an energy submetering provider in Queens, New York. He also has started The Retrospective Podcast, where he discusses the multiple sides of current political issues.
