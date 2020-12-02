Martin: Let capitalism solve the mask debate

As my geography might suggest, I lean Libertarian and conservative in most political debates, so I’m sympathetic to those who don’t believe on principle that the government should require citizens to wear face masks in public, regardless of whether or not I think it’s a smart idea. But there are other ways to accomplish the same goal.

Let capitalism solve the problem. I say, allow and encourage insurance companies to hold these reckless individuals financially and legally responsible for this behavior which scientific evidence suggests causes the individuals around them great suffering, financially, physically and emotionally. Independent contact-tracing, which already helps pin down who spread the disease, and the plethora of cell phone recordings documenting this behavior, should be more than adequate to indicate the uber-reckless behavior of certain individuals and could be used as evidence to hold them responsible.

Now, I’m a reasonable person. I know that logistically, what I am suggesting would be very difficult to do. The delays in testing, the asymptomatic nature of the disease, and the sheer spread of the disease would make this proposal difficult to deploy.

But that’s not the point.

What our nation has lacked throughout this pandemic is direct, unambiguous messaging. And it only takes a handful of cases to send a clear message. If the government won’t provide the messaging, then let America’s insurance companies do it, who will, by the way, be the ones bearing the brunt of the cost of misinformation and willful negligence. Until they pass on those costs to us. If an individual knows that their behavior will potentially result in financial and legal consequences, how many people will cease to take the pandemic and their individual responsibility seriously? I say, let them put their money where their mask ought to be.

Martin is a software developer, who works remotely from Stuart for an energy submetering provider in Queens, New York. He also has started The Retrospective Podcast, where he discusses the multiple sides of current political issues.