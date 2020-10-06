Nation and world news briefs for 100720

WASHINGTON — Still sickened by COVID-19, President Donald Trump plunged back on Tuesday into playing down the disease that hospitalized him for three days and has so far killed more than 210,000 Americans. He compared it anew to the seasonal flu and signaled he plans to return soon to the campaign trail.

Trump, who is still contagious with the virus, tweeted Tuesday morning after his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center the day before that he is planning to attend next week’s debate with Democrat Joe Biden in Miami. “It will be great!” he said.

Meanwhile, Biden has again tested negative for the coronavirus.

His campaign announced Tuesday afternoon that the Democratic presidential nominee underwent another round of testing for the virus earlier in the day and it “was not detected.”

It was Biden’s fourth negative test since last week’s debate in Cleveland, where he shared a stage for 90 minutes with the president.

FDA publishes updated vaccine standards