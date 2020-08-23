NRV letters

Virginia Tech SGA culture ‘swept under the rug’
As a recent Virginia Tech graduate and a former member of the Student Government Association (SGA), I am disappointed to see the organization lose all legitimacy and drastically decline. An organization that is supposed to represent a diverse student body is instead being run by a good old boys club with self-serving intentions, lacking all accountability. Throughout the 2019-20 school year, many of the female members, including myself, left SGA due to the hostile culture that was and is still perpetuated by its student leadership.
As an SGA representative, I experienced this blatant misogynistic and cronyistic behavior firsthand: being passed up for an appointed position only to be filled by another “one of the guys” with no real qualifications; being blocked from participating in trips due to a phony or nonexistent application process (since those who were selected were buddies of leadership); and being ignored and reprimanded when trying to bring up the issues of the sexist environment to leadership. Some female members endured harassment such as: being cornered in the SGA office; getting bombarded with texts and calls in the middle of the night; having their voices be mocked during meetings; and being talked about in diminutive ways.
These issues were brought to higher administration with hard evidence and accounts of the failings of SGA with the hope that they would address the toxicity and misogyny that has fostered under them. After meetings and discussions, there hasn’t been any progress or push for change.
Since so few students are aware of what goes on in SGA, all this misconduct has been effectively swept under the rug. Virginia Tech students deserve to know what is happening in their student government. We must hold men in power accountable for their actions. Administrators and students at a university that champions reason and innovation can neither tolerate nor ignore such blatantly sexist, problematic behavior.
REBECCA TRINH
BLACKSBURG
Students and advisers to blame for Virginia Tech SGA failings
I served as Clerk of Court of the SGA at Virginia Tech during the 2019-20 academic year. Due to the nature of my position, my experiences were different than those of my peers. While it is true that I witnessed abhorrent patterns of misogyny, I was also uniquely positioned to see SGA’s other failings.
One of my duties was to oversee the hearing process for misconduct claims of SGA members. However, all claims filed last year were never heard due to a lack of care on the part of advising staff. There was no outline for holding hearings, so the judicial branch spent weeks creating one. However, we would be stonewalled by our adviser in the name of “fairness”; however, there were times in which our adviser outright ignored us. We received a claim in December, but the process for hearing this claim would not be discussed until March, and by then, due to COVID, it was too late.
During the 2020 SGA election, we received claims regarding one ticket’s tactics. This ticket ultimately won, yet as stated by the bylaws, we had over two months to investigate all claims and ensure that, if found guilty, they would be held accountable.
The night before the deadline to submit, we were flooded with claims against the other tickets. Due to a lack of initial information, we asked the complainant, the president-elect, to give us more information. He refused to do so. Due to this lack of information, we were unable to examine the evidence sufficiently and the election results stood without any claims being heard.
While I agree that much blame for the current status of SGA lies with the student leadership, I believe that the advisers are just as at fault. We were told that SGA is an organization for the students and the advisers were there only to ensure we remained in check. However, through my year in SGA, I discovered that rather than having our advisers advise us, they instead aimed to maintain the status quo and ensure that fairness would only be given to those deemed worthy.
LINSI GOODIN
BLACKSBURG
