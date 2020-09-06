nw briefs 090720 a3

BRITAIN
WikiLeaks’ Assange set to fight extradition
LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to fight for his freedom in a British court after a decade of legal drama, as he challenges American authorities’ attempt to extradite him on spying charges over the site’s publication of secret U.S. military documents.
Lawyers for Assange and the U.S. government are scheduled to face off in London Monday at an extradition hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges adding up to a maximum sentence of 175 years. His lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power that will stifle press freedom and put journalists at risk.
Assange attorney Jennifer Robinson said the case “is fundamentally about basic human rights and freedom of speech.”
“Journalists and whistle-blowers who reveal illegal activity by companies or governments and war crimes – such as the publications Julian has been charged for – should be protected from prosecution,” she said.
American prosecutors say Assange is a criminal, not a free-speech hero.
1 killed, 7 injured in Birmingham stabbing
LONDON — British police were hunting a male suspect on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central English city of Birmingham.
Police said the victims seemed to have been chosen at random in attacks that took place over a two-hour period.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham of West Midlands Police said detectives were still investigating the motive but “there is absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror-related.”
West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings across the city center. Graham said two of the seven injured people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition in hospitals. Five others received “relatively minor” injuries.
Birmingham is England’s second-largest city, 120 miles northwest of London.
ITALY
Berlusconi in ‘delicate’ phase of treatment
ROME — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding “optimally” to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in “the most delicate phase” of his infection, his personal doctor said Sunday.
Dr. Alberto Zangrillo repeated that he nevertheless remained “cautiously optimistic” about Berlusconi’s recovery. Berlusconi turns 84 in a few weeks and has had a history of heart problems that required a pacemaker several years ago.
The three-time premier checked into the San Raffaele hospital in Milan early Friday after testing positive for the virus earlier in the week. At the time, he had the early stages of a lung infection. Earlier in the week he said he tested positive but showed no symptoms. Then he said he had a fever and felt achy but still vowed to campaign for his Forza Italia party in upcoming regional elections.
Official data shows that men aged 80-87 have the highest COVID-19 death rate among all cases in Italy, at 47%.
Zangrillo suggested Berlusconi wouldn’t be released anytime soon, adding that fighting coronavirus “requires adequate treatment and takes its time.”
china
Group plans to recover ‘Flying Tigers’ plane
BEIJING — A Chinese group plans to try to recover a fighter plane from the legendary Flying Tigers group of American pilots that crashed in a lake during World War II.
The Flying Tigers, who were sent to China in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt before Washington joined the war, have long been one of the most potent symbols of U.S.-Chinese cooperation. The Tigers fought Japanese invaders from December 1941 until they were absorbed into the U.S. military the following July.
The Curtiss P-40 crashed in 1942 in Dianchi Lake near Kunming, the southwestern city that was the Tigers’ base.
The Tigers were credited with shooting down almost 300 Japanese aircraft while losing 14 of their own pilots. Their battles were some of the earliest American aerial victories in the war.
IRAN
Nation airs televised confession of wrestler
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran, which has a history of broadcasting suspected forced confessions, aired a statement by a wrestler who faces the death penalty and whose case recently drew a critical tweet from President Donald Trump.
The television segment and authorities accuse Navid Afkari, 27, of stabbing a water supply company employee in the southern city of Shiraz amid demonstrations against Iran’s Shiite theocracy in 2018. Afkari’s case has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in those protests.
His case has also revived a demand inside the country that Iran, one of the world’s top executioners, stop carrying out the death penalty.
germany
Official turns up heat on Russia over Navaly
BERLIN — Germany on Sunday increased the pressure on Russia over the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, warning that a lack of support by Moscow in the investigation could “force” Germany to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said “if there won’t be an contributions from the Russian side regarding the investigation in the coming days, we will have to consult with our partners.”
He did not exclude possible sanctions against Russia, telling the newspaper that such measures should be “pinpointed effectively.” However, Maas also admitted that halting the building of the nearly completed gas pipeline would harm German and European companies as well as Russia.
PANDEmic
Speeding contagious during virus outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some drivers took advantage of roads and highways emptied by the coronavirus pandemic by pushing well past the speed limit, a trend that continues even as states try to get back to normal.
The Iowa State Patrol recorded a 101% increase from January through August over the four-year average in tickets for speeds exceeding 100 mph, along with a 75% increase in tickets for speeds of 25 mph or more over the posted speed limit.
California Highway Patrol officers issued more than 15,000 tickets from mid-March through Aug. 19 for speeds exceeding 100 mph, more than a 100% increase over the same time period a year ago. That includes a continuing spike from May on.
The patrol planned a heavy presence over the Labor Day weekend, said Officer Ian Hoey, a spokesman for the California agency.
