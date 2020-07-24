Robert E. Lee statues, Confederate busts removed from Virginia State Capitol

The statue of Robert E. Lee and busts of others who fought for or governed the Confederacy were quietly removed from the Virginia State Capitol Thursday night and early Friday morning at the direction of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, ordered the Lee statue and other sculptures be taken from the Old House Chamber, saying, “Virginia has a story to tell that extends far beyond glorifying the Confederacy and its participants.”

“The Confederacy’s primary objective in the Civil War was to preserve an ideology that maintained the enslavement of human beings,” Filler-Corn said in a statement Friday morning. “Now is the time to provide context to our Capitol to truly tell the Commonwealth’s whole history.”

Filler-Corn had authority by the Virginia Constitution and the rules of the House of Delegates to remove the statues, according to her office.

The removal of the statues began Thursday evening and ended about 4:30 a.m. A professional conservator supervised the removal. The statues from the Capitol building were all taken to storage.

“Those who fear the scrutiny of their judgment and challenges to their authority execute consequential decisions in the dead of night,” Senate Republican leaders, including Mark Obenshain of Rockingham, Bill Stanley of Franklin, and Steve Newman of Lynchburg, said in a statement. “Speaker Filler-Corn’s unilateral decision to remove multiple historic artifacts and sculptures from Virginia’s Capitol, eschewing any opportunity for public input and usurping the Capitol Square Preservation Council, is emblematic of the arrogant and unaccountable stewardship of the General Assembly we have seen emerge under the Democrat majority.”