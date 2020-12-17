Rutherfoord: What if courts did overturn an election?

The brief signed by Wisconsin Attorney General Joshua Kaul began, “Texas proposes an extraordinary intrusion into Wisconsin’s and the other defendant states’ elections, a task that the Constitution leaves to each state...”

The brief signed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was the most scathing. “The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated. Let us be clear, Texas invites this court to overthrow the votes of the American people and choose the next president of the United States. That Faustian invitation must be firmly rejected.”

These officials not only expressed justifiable indignance but demonstrated their adherence to the principles of federalism and states’ rights established by our founding fathers. Never in my life did I expect to witness such an assault on the very foundation of our democracy. I remember well the presidential campaigns of Nixon vs. Kennedy and Gore vs. Bush and the grace shown by Nixon and Gore when they conceded their close losses for the sake of our republic.