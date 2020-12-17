Rutherfoord: What if courts did overturn an election?

2020 has shaken the earth beneath Americans unlike any year in my lifetime. We’ve been pushed to the edge by a pandemic, a severe economic fallout and an inflammation of cultural and racial prejudices, so surely the availability of a long-awaited vaccine would be just the news to raise our spirits as we close out this dreadful year.
But no, Americans were subjected to yet another indignity, this time a brazen effort by some of our political leaders to subvert the outcome of an election that has already been certified and defended by officials representing every state. I am referring to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s evidence-starved lawsuit, joined by 18 other AGs and 126 members of Congress, to indiscriminately nullify millions of votes cast in good faith by citizens from four swing states and thereby take an election victory from a candidate who has certifiably won both the electoral college and popular vote. This lawsuit was put forth despite fierce rebukes from the subject states Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Georgia’s Attorney General Christopher Carr wrote, “This election cycle Georgia did what the Constitution empowered it to do: it implemented processes for the election, administered the election in the face of logistical challenges brought on by Covid-19, and confirmed and certified the election results — again and again and again. Yet Texas has sued Georgia anyway.”
The brief signed by Wisconsin Attorney General Joshua Kaul began, “Texas proposes an extraordinary intrusion into Wisconsin’s and the other defendant states’ elections, a task that the Constitution leaves to each state...”
The brief signed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was the most scathing. “The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated. Let us be clear, Texas invites this court to overthrow the votes of the American people and choose the next president of the United States. That Faustian invitation must be firmly rejected.”
These officials not only expressed justifiable indignance but demonstrated their adherence to the principles of federalism and states’ rights established by our founding fathers. Never in my life did I expect to witness such an assault on the very foundation of our democracy. I remember well the presidential campaigns of Nixon vs. Kennedy and Gore vs. Bush and the grace shown by Nixon and Gore when they conceded their close losses for the sake of our republic.
It’s bad enough that today’s political scheming and false accusations of widespread voter fraud is undermining faith in our democracy. What’s even more alarming is how innocent Americans are now at risk of violence, beginning with death threats against election officials and volunteers. Have any of the 126 members of Congress ever imagined the consequences if our president was actually successful with his quest to overturn the election? Civil unrest across the country is not the least bit inconceivable. Has this ever occurred to you, Congressman Cline?
Congressman, I honestly believe our president is wrapped too tightly in his cocoon of narcissism to realize the damage he is doing to our nation, but you and many of your colleagues know better. The political motivation to enable our president is obvious – protect your congressional seat and maintain support from his base – but this is not justified in these dangerous times when far more is at stake. We need you to stand up with principled leaders like Senator Mitt Romney and the late courageous Senator John McCain who would be horrified at the direction some in his party have taken.
The voters, the states and the Supreme Court have all spoken, and now you need to speak. There is nothing you can do of more importance for ALL your constituents than protecting their Constitutional rights to vote in a free and fair election.
Rutherfoord is managing Member of Rutherfoord Properties, LLC and private investor in real estate and start-up companies, mostly fintech. He lives in Roanoke.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!