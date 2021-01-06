Whitaker: Don't overturn election results

The Honorable Ben L. Cline:
I am writing to convey my disappointment that you supported the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. I understand the lawsuits’ stated reason was “serious concerns with the integrity of the election system” and “allegations of fraud” in the election. But this action was initiated despite either recounts or over 50 court rulings, dismissed or withdrawn, upholding the election results.
Clearly, the ultimate goal was for one state, Texas, to file lawsuits to alter the Electoral College voting so Donald Trump could win the election. The election results were either recounted or upheld by the courts, and each state also certified the results by their election boards. The idea of one state attempting to overturn election results in other states strikes me, and many others, as undemocratic and quite frankly bizarre. This lawsuit was not an attempt to uphold the “integrity” of the election system. It was a brazenly partisan and transparently blatant attempt to change the results to favor the Republican Party. Most striking with all the suits was the complete lack of supporting evidence. The persistent noise of tweeting from the White House claiming voter fraud is not evidence. Democrats are left with the distinct perception that Republicans attempted to overturn the election because they did not like the outcome.
Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. Most Americans take their privilege to vote seriously. We, the people, vote with full confidence that our votes matter and that the losers will honor our choice. We did not become a great country by ignoring the will of the people. Democracy can be complicated and messy. People with whom we disagree are elected all the time. But we do not have the right to overturn the people’s will because we disagree with it. That happens in countries too numerous to name here, but not the United States. If we can’t trust that our votes count, we won’t vote, and our democracy will perish.
Obviously, the leaders in the Republican Party were surprised Trump lost. That despite his failure to win the 2016 popular vote by almost three million. That despite an approval rating that never surpassed 46.1%, the first time a President has never received a majority approval rating. That despite polls predicting his loss. And that despite losing this election by over 7 million popular votes. I think the Republican Party was so enamored by Trump that it ignored that the people were not. The people have spoken.
I ask you to consider your reaction had Donald Trump won the popular vote by over 7 million votes. Imagine if the Democrats contested the results despite presenting no serious evidence and numerous court rulings to the contrary. In that scenario, imagine the consequences to our system of governance. I don’t think it is hyperbole to assume chaos and protest on a massive scale would result.
It is part of American politics that the party not in power, either in the White House or Congress, will object to the “partisan politics” on the other side. However, before you do that, remember that you engaged in one of the most partisan assaults on the democratic process in modern history. You have now established your legacy of extremism. You will have ample opportunities to undo that legacy. Will you?
Whitaker is a retired Virginia Probation and Parole Officer who lives in the Roanoke Valley.