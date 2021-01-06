Whitaker: Don't overturn election results

I am writing to convey my disappointment that you supported the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. I understand the lawsuits’ stated reason was “serious concerns with the integrity of the election system” and “allegations of fraud” in the election. But this action was initiated despite either recounts or over 50 court rulings, dismissed or withdrawn, upholding the election results.

Clearly, the ultimate goal was for one state, Texas, to file lawsuits to alter the Electoral College voting so Donald Trump could win the election. The election results were either recounted or upheld by the courts, and each state also certified the results by their election boards. The idea of one state attempting to overturn election results in other states strikes me, and many others, as undemocratic and quite frankly bizarre. This lawsuit was not an attempt to uphold the “integrity” of the election system. It was a brazenly partisan and transparently blatant attempt to change the results to favor the Republican Party. Most striking with all the suits was the complete lack of supporting evidence. The persistent noise of tweeting from the White House claiming voter fraud is not evidence. Democrats are left with the distinct perception that Republicans attempted to overturn the election because they did not like the outcome.