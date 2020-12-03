Arts & Extras: Squirrels, centurions and presidents

“This project is one of love and sharing of funny events that hopefully will bring laughter during this time of struggle and possible despair,” Durham wrote.

The free event will take place Dec. 12 in the gallery at 24 Campbell Ave. S.W., inside the old Woolworth building. Durham will give readings from her book at 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m.

Seating space will be limited, and masks are required for all who attend, including children. To reserve space or for more information, email leftofcenterartspace@gmail.com or visit Left of Center Art Space on Facebook.

Researching history for fiction

Independent bookstore Book No Further on Market Street Southeast in downtown Roanoke has held a number of author readings since the pandemic started, utilizing Zoom, the remote conferencing app that has become the central mode of business communication during the COVID-19-related shutdowns and restrictions on gatherings.

On Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., the store will host a virtual workshop on conducting research for historical novels run by Roanoke Valley author Amanda Cockrell. The $45 workshop fee includes a copy of Cockrell’s newest book, “The Wall at the Edge of the World,” published in May by London-based publisher 10 Canelo.