Arts & Extras: Squirrels, centurions and presidents

An art gallery in downtown Roanoke plans to host a pandemic-era rarity — a book event where folks come in person to meet the author and the artist.
Bonita Durham started to write the tales that make up “The Squirrel Who Loves Pizza and Other Nutty Stories” in 2017, while she was recovering from treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. She based them on wildlife high jinks she observed in her yard, embellishing the incidents into entertaining yarns to share with her grandchildren who live in San Antonio, Texas.
“I tend to be a positive person and decided that cancer would NOT define who I am, rather it was just a process of life that I had to endure, no matter what,” Durham wrote in an email. “Watching squirrels would bring a smile to my face or outright laughter.”
Roanoke County artist Susanne Sellars, a co-founder of Left of Center Art Space, illustrated the book, Durham’s first. Both recently retired from teaching at Botetourt County’s Read Mountain Middle School — Durham was the choral director for 24 years, while Sellars taught art. They ate lunch together for 20 years, Durham wrote.
The 17 stories in Durham’s book feature anthropomorphized squirrels, raccoons and cats having humorous adventures and at times learning tough life lessons. “It really is a delightful book, perfect for early elementary-aged children,” Sellars wrote in an email.
“This project is one of love and sharing of funny events that hopefully will bring laughter during this time of struggle and possible despair,” Durham wrote.
The free event will take place Dec. 12 in the gallery at 24 Campbell Ave. S.W., inside the old Woolworth building. Durham will give readings from her book at 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m.
Seating space will be limited, and masks are required for all who attend, including children. To reserve space or for more information, email leftofcenterartspace@gmail.com or visit Left of Center Art Space on Facebook.
Researching history for fiction
Independent bookstore Book No Further on Market Street Southeast in downtown Roanoke has held a number of author readings since the pandemic started, utilizing Zoom, the remote conferencing app that has become the central mode of business communication during the COVID-19-related shutdowns and restrictions on gatherings.
On Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., the store will host a virtual workshop on conducting research for historical novels run by Roanoke Valley author Amanda Cockrell. The $45 workshop fee includes a copy of Cockrell’s newest book, “The Wall at the Edge of the World,” published in May by London-based publisher 10 Canelo.
Cockrell became the founding director of Hollins University’s graduate degree program in children’s literature in 1992. About a decade earlier, she had four novels published about Roman legionnaires, mostly set in first-century Britain. The first, “The Legions of the Mist,” appeared under her own name, and the next three, “The Centurions,” “Barbarian Princess” and “The Emperor’s Games,” appeared under the pseudonym Damion Hunter.
Canelo has also brought out new editions of those older books, all of them attributed to “Amanda Cockrell writing as Damion Hunter.”
For more information on the workshop, visit booknofurther.com/upcoming-events or Book No Further on Facebook.
Presidential shenanigans
Washington, D.C.-based author Deborah Kalb, a freelance writer, editor and book blogger who once worked as a journalist for outlets like U.S. News & World Report and The Hill, has produced a series of novels aimed at fourth- and fifth-graders called “The President and Me.”
All three books in the series so far — “George Washington and the Magic Hat,” “John Adams and the Magic Bobblehead” and the newest, “Thomas Jefferson and the Return of the Magic Hat,” released in September — are illustrated by Roanoke artist Robert Lunsford, who once headed up the graphics department for the Roanoke Times newsroom.
Lunsford wrote in an email that Kalb’s series “deals with a fifth grader and friends traveling in time to events related to each of the first three presidents of the U.S.”
For more about the series, visit thepresidentandme.com.
