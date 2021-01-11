Community: Rotary's Citizen of the Year goes to 'kindergarten volunteer extraordinaire'

The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg presented its 2020 Citizen of the Year Award to Raymond “Ray” Plaut via Zoom ceremony at their Dec. 14 meeting. This award is “to honor an individual whose voluntary acts and services have made the Christiansburg-Blacksburg area a better place in which to live,” said Dr. Doug McAlister, chairperson of the club's award committee.

Known as “Mr. Ray” to the kindergartners of Gilbert Linkous Elementary School in Blacksburg, Plaut has volunteered with the students for the past nine years for approximately seven hours each day, 180 days per year, equating to more than 11,000 hours of unpaid volunteer service hours. With approximately 60 kindergarten students each year, he has impacted the lives of at least 540 students during this time.

Kindergarten teacher Tess Brooke said, “Mr. Ray’s day involves things you’d assume an elementary school volunteer would do, such as leading learning stations, reading to children and playing with students at recess. But our Mr. Ray does so much more!”

Brooke described how Plaut remembers student’s birthdays, dresses up on the 100th day of school, uses his engineering background to give STEM encouragement, assists with traffic flow to and from school, and attends all school events.