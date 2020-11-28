Dadline: Don't get addicted to the 'parent portal'

As a reminder to myself, I stand at the front of the class by the chalkboard — or whiteboard or smartboard or whatever kind of boards that hang in modern classrooms — where I will write 100 times:
I will not obsess over the “parent portal.”
I will not obsess over the “parent portal.”
I will not obsess over the “parent portal.”
One of the wonders of modern parenting is the parent portal, or “ParentVue,” or any online system that schools provide for folks to spy on their children Big Brother-style and get up-to-the-minute grades, test scores, disciplinary reports and all sorts of dirt.
As I have written in this column before, the thought of my own parents having had these kinds of insights into my schoolwork or knowing how many quizzes I flubbed or how many times I got called to the principal’s office would have terrified me.
(And for the record, I can only remember being sent to the office one time — it was in the seventh grade and, in my defense, just about every boy got booted out of class that day for the offenses of just a few. “The Man” tried to get us to turn on one another, and while there were cracks in the alliances, we never broke.)
But this is the 21st century, and thanks to the internet we know things about friends and family that we wish we didn’t. Like political views and algebra grades, for instance.
The parent portal, which practically all middle and high schools make available these days, can be an addictive, upsetting and ultimately unfulfilling waste of time — sort of like all social media, in general. It’s easy to agonize over a bad grade or missed assignment.
“Why on earth do you have a C in algebra? You have ZEROS on all these assignments. What are you doing in your room all day? Texting and Snapchatting? Why, you’d be grounded if you weren’t already spending every minute of the day at home! And you’d be banned from the computer if you didn’t need it for virtual school! Oh, blast this infernal pandemic!”
It’s easy to get addicted to the parent portal. The child’s grades are updated each time a teacher loads an assignment, which means you can check it every day for current reports.
And just when you begin to worry that your child clearly has a learning disability or needs counseling, it turns out that those zeros are there because the teacher just hasn’t uploaded all the grades, yet. Never mind, sweetie!
You should use the parent portal like it’s bathroom scales. Best not to check it every day.
Because so many children are doing school from home, parents often don’t really know if their kids are learning properly. When the classroom is your kid’s bedroom or family kitchen table, it’s hard to know who is keeping tabs on whether or not the child is really paying attention or doing the classwork. That’s why we have the parent portal! To be the teacher’s assistant and keep an eye on things!
And that’s how a parent becomes obsessed with every bad test score or missed assignment.
The parent portal is a terrific tool. Parents can keep tabs on their children’s work and see where kids are doing well or where they’re coming up a little short. And if a child has a poor grade in a subject, parents can use the information to try to find the cause of a problem, whether it’s because of one bad test, laziness or something that needs to be addressed.
Even then, parents need to use the information judiciously. One flubbed homework assignment or bad quiz grade doesn’t mean your child will end up cleaning lint filters in a laundromat for a living (although that’s probably a swell job for some people).
The parent portal provides a nice view into your child’s academic life, but just remember that sometimes that view isn’t the full picture.
