Dadline: Don't get addicted to the 'parent portal'

The parent portal, which practically all middle and high schools make available these days, can be an addictive, upsetting and ultimately unfulfilling waste of time — sort of like all social media, in general. It’s easy to agonize over a bad grade or missed assignment.

“Why on earth do you have a C in algebra? You have ZEROS on all these assignments. What are you doing in your room all day? Texting and Snapchatting? Why, you’d be grounded if you weren’t already spending every minute of the day at home! And you’d be banned from the computer if you didn’t need it for virtual school! Oh, blast this infernal pandemic!”

It’s easy to get addicted to the parent portal. The child’s grades are updated each time a teacher loads an assignment, which means you can check it every day for current reports.

And just when you begin to worry that your child clearly has a learning disability or needs counseling, it turns out that those zeros are there because the teacher just hasn’t uploaded all the grades, yet. Never mind, sweetie!

You should use the parent portal like it’s bathroom scales. Best not to check it every day.