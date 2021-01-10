Franklin's Snow Creek Elementary moving to virtual classes for a week

Franklin County Public Schools on Sunday said that it would move to all virtual instruction for Snow Creek Elementary School on Monday due to community spread of COVID-19.

Students should plan to return to their usual schedule on Jan. 19.

Superintendent Bernice Cobbs said the decision to go virtual is due to a staffing issue and not because of spread of the virus in the school.

“The Franklin County community has had a significant rise in cases of COVID-19. In an abundance of caution, we are asking increasing numbers of our staff and students to quarantine and teach/learn from home when someone comes into their classroom and is positive for COVID-19, and they could have been exposed,” Cobbs said in an email letter to the community. “This still leaves a coverage deficiency for the remaining hybrid students. We believe temporarily reverting to full virtual learning at Snow Creek Elementary will allow our current quarantining staff to finish their quarantine, and it will curb some of the greater community issues from potentially spreading within the schools.”

The Virginia Department of Health on Sunday reported Franklin County has had nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Its case count had increased by 350 since the start of the year.

Anyone exposed to the virus is asked to quarantine for two weeks whether or not they have symptoms or test positive in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.