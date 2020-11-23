Radford City Public Schools shifting to all remote learning for next two weeks

Radford City Public Schools is moving to all remote learning effective Tuesday and continuing until Dec. 7.

The step, announced in a message Monday evening, is being taken out of an abundance of caution, officials wrote, citing an "increased likelihood of possible exposures to COVID-19 cases involving staff, students and the Radford community."

The New River Valley Health Department was closely consulted in the decision, officials said. All students from prekindergarten to 12th grade will be affected.

"We hope that our community has a very safe Thanksgiving break and continues to abide by the state’s guidelines by engaging in low-risk behaviors related to the COVID-19 pandemic," read the announcement posted online.

The school division said parents could direct questions to the central office or a school building administrator. The announcement included the following schedule details:

All school buildings (MES, BHES, DIS, RHS, Grove Preschool, Unity Childcare) will be closed to students Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Dec. 4. In-person learning is set to resume Monday, Dec. 7.

Asynchronous learning opportunities for students, prekindergarten to 12th grade, will be provided by all schools on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Virtual synchronous instruction will be provided by all schools for the week after Thanksgiving (Nov. 30 to Dec. 4).

Virtual synchronous (i.e. online, real-time) learning opportunities can be expected on Monday, Nov. 30; Tuesday, Dec. 1; Thursday, Dec. 3; and Friday, Dec. 4. McHarg/Belle Heth will begin at 8 am and DIS/RHS will begin at 8:30 am. Parents are asked to plan on having children up and ready to fully participate in synchronous classes across all grade levels beginning Monday, Nov. 30.

An asynchronous learning day is set for Wednesday, Dec. 2, with the exception of McHarg/Belle Heth’s specialty synchronous learning opportunities. Teachers also will hold office hours if students/families need assistance with academics.

