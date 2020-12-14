Community: There's more than one Clara for Little Leapers this year

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of multiple arts and cultural offerings, and what would have been Little Leapers’ ninth anniversary performance of “The Nutcracker” this year was no exception.

But owner Heather Leeper wasn’t about to give up this cherished holiday tradition so easily.

In a Dec. 10 news release, Leeper described how in a normal year, hundreds of kids come to the Little Leapers & LEAP Performing Arts Academy to audition for their production of “The Nutcracker,” with lots of girls dreaming of being cast in the lead role of Clara.

One possibility to keep “The Nutcracker” alive in 2020 was to complete a short film produced last year to introduce the show, which Little Leapers could then distribute for safe home viewing. However, that didn’t seem like enough.

“We didn't want to add to the noise and market for those performances. But, we also didn’t want to throw our hands in the air and say, ‘It’s 2020, we won't do anything,’” Leeper wrote in the release. “Every movement and decision we make with Little Leapers is another opportunity not only to lead but to be role models for our community. So, when the state said we couldn't perform, we decided to turn that ‘no’ into a magical opportunity.”